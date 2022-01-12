In 2005, one special took the competitors through some of the softest sand the rally had ever seen – so soft that the motorcycles were burning through gas too quickly to make it past the finish. That turned out to be the case for many of the cars and trucks and in the end, the rally formed a bivouac in the middle of the desert and camped out for the night, as the stage was suspended.

, then on a KTM motorcycle, was among them. Onsite, he said: "We’re limited to 20 liters of fuel, but with 20, we won’t make it through – the sand is too soft. Now we're at kilometer 400, there are 260km to go and we’re consuming 50L every 100km. So we won’t go all the way."