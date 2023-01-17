Stephane Peterhansel of X-Raid JCW Team races during Stage 6 of Rally Dakar2021 from Buraydah to Hail, Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2021
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
Rally Raid

The day at Dakar: Super Seth Quintero is the youngest-ever stage winner

It's the last stage before the rest day and it's all change at the top of the Bikes and SSV class, where 18-year-old Seth Quintero delivers a masterclass and drives into the Dakar Rally history books.
By Josh Sampiero
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Toby Price

Australian off-road and enduro motorcycle racer Toby Price has won a host of national championships and is a two-time Dakar winner.

AustraliaAustralia

Sam Sunderland

Sam Sunderland is a rally raid biker with GasGas Factory Racing. He's also a two-time Dakar winner and a true international star.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Matthias Walkner

A former motocross rider, Austria's Matthias Walkner switched to rally-raid in 2015 and just three years later won the legendary Dakar Rally.

AustriaAustria

Laia Sanz

Spanish rally-raid star Laia Sanz is used to competing at the world's biggest events and is the only female to finish inside the Top 10 of the Dakar Rally.

SpainSpain

Štefan Svitko

A hugely experienced enduro champion, Štefan Svitko was the first Slovak to finish on the podium at the legendary Dakar Rally.

SlovakiaSlovakia

Camille Chapelière

Ambitious rider Camille Chapelière has set his sights on Dakar Rally glory after rising to the very top of the French Sand Championship.

FranceFrance

CS Santosh

India's most accomplished off-road racer, Chunchunguppe Shivashankar Santosh has completed the Dakar Rally on three occasions.

IndiaIndia

Mohammad Jaffar

One of the leading lights in the Middle Eastern motocross scene, Mohammad Jaffar is now representing his region at the Dakar Rally.

KuwaitKuwait

Carlos Sainz

Known as 'El Matador', veteran driver Carlos Sainz is a two-time WRC World Champion and one of Spain's greatest ever off-road racers.

SpainSpain

Stéphane Peterhansel

French driver Stéphane Peterhansel is a legend of the Dakar Rally, having won a record 14 titles – six on motorcycles and eight in a car.

FranceFrance

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah is the sporting hero of his native Qatar – he's won the Dakar Rally on four occasions while also excelling in skeet shooting.

QatarQatar

Cyril Despres

A five-time winner of the Dakar Rally on a motorbike, France's Cyril Despres switched to the car category in 2015 and has his sights set on more success.

FranceFrance

Sébastien Loeb

French driver Sébastien Loeb's domination of the rally-driving world has earned him the nickname of Le Patron, or 'The Boss'.

FranceFrance

Jakub Przygonski

Poland's Jakub ‘Kuba’ Przygoński is best known as a talented rally-raid rider who's successfuly made the switch from two wheels to four.

PolandPoland

Giniel De Villiers

A former track racer, South Africa's Giniel De Villiers has gone on to become one of the most experienced and successful Dakar Rally drivers ever.

South AfricaSouth Africa

Seth Quintero

A world champion before he was old enough to legally drive, Seth Quintero is making history at the toughest rally on the planet.

United StatesUnited States

Mitch Guthrie Jr.

Following in the footsteps of his famous father, American driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. already has some impressive race wins on his résumé.

United StatesUnited States

Ignacio Casale

One of the very best quad riders in the world, Casale has won the legendary Dakar Rally on three occasions. He's now racing trucks in the desert.

ChileChile

Francisco López

A master of the sand dunes, Chile's Francisco López loves nothing more than testing his skills at the famous Dakar Rally.

ChileChile
Today, the first bike was originally due to leave the Dakar Rally bivouac at 4am. Mind you, to leave the bivouac at 4am, you’ve got to be awake at 3am, or maybe even earlier, unless you plan on sleeping in your gear, which some people have been known to do over the years. This morning, competitors got lucky – the planned 4am start was moved to 5:30am and 100km of the special stage was cut off, for reasons yet unknown.
The typical day starts in the dark. Out of bed, get dressed, and force down some breakfast. You're probably not hungry, but you'll be very hungry and seriously lacking strength later if you don't eat enough now. Gear on, maybe some last checks on the vehicle and then you're off to the bivouac gate. For the Bike class, the morning liaison is really cold. They've got a windbreaker to help keep them warm – it's the most warmth they can get for the lightest weight, but it's still cold.
The Car drivers and co-drivers can sleep a little longer, but not much. They’re usually an hour or two behind the Bike and Quad runners. Then, the leading Trucks set off, followed by some of the mid-range of the fleet, and then finally the SSVs.
Sam Sunderland of Red Bull KTM Factory Team races during Stage 6 of Rally Dakar 2021 from Buraydah to Ha’il, Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2021.

Sam Sunderland remains very much in contention in the Bike class

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

At the start, it's a little bit of a party – the class leaders are focused and mentally preparing, but those not in contention for a top 10 finish are definitely a little bit looser. There's chatter, banter and the swapping of stories as everyone gets their roadbook, checks in with race officials and preps for a day on the course.
It's a fun place to be and as a spectator it's a refreshing change from the bivouac. The buzz is contagious and the brap-brap-brap of bikes is non-stop – occasionally punctuated by the long brrraaaaaapppp of someone pulling away from the start line. Photographers snap pictures, there’s the very occasional interview and helicopters hover overhead.
The finish is a different scene – more people, more drama. As the top vehicles cross the finish line and enter the media area, reporters swarm them, hoping for a unique story or quote for myriad media outlets. Occasionally, a vehicle truly has to limp across the finish-line, which is always a spectacle for the crowd, who can only imagine the high-speed adventure that's happening out on the race track.
Seth Quintero for Red Bull Off-Road Team USA races during Stage 6 of Rally Dakar 2021 from Buraydah to Ha’il, Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2021.

Seth Quintero just won his first Dakar Rally stage at just 18-years-old

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

Andrey Karginov of the KAMAZ-Master Team races during Stage 6 of the Dakar 2021 between Buraydah and Ha’il, in Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2021.

A lone fan gets a front row view of Andrey Karginov's KAMAZ-Master

© Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Sanders for KTM Factory Team races during Stage 6 of Rally Dakar 2021 from Buraydah to Ha’il, Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2021.

Rookie Daniel Sanders was on the gas today, finishing 3rd

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

Cyril Despres for Abu Dhabi Racing Team races during Stage 6 of Rally Dakar 2021 from Buraydah to Ha’il, Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2021.

Cyril Despres scored another top 10 stage result for Abu Dhabi Racing Team

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite his early mechanical issue, Matthias Walkner is back in the top 25

© Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Ignacio Casale is making a good fist of his Truck debut

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

Kuba Przygonski is an ever-present threat in fourth overall

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

An untimely mechanical problem has dumped Chaleco López out of the SSV lead

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

Bike queen Laia Sanz is going strong on the Gas Gas

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

And what happened at the finish today? The best news for the boys in orange was that Toby Price stepped into the overall Bike lead, despite finishing the stage in seventh. The Australian has promised he's been holding back for the first week, so let's see what he’s got in store for the coming stages.
In the Car category things are really getting interesting. Nasser Al-Attiyah had to finish the last 10km running on a rim, but still managed to pick up a few seconds on Stéphane Peterhansel – very impressive. It was an all blue stage for the KAMAZ-Master trucks, as they took it 1–2–3, but it was in the often-overlooked lightweight vehicle category that delivered the story of the day: the youngest-ever Dakar stage winner – 18-year-old Seth Quintero from the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team. Few so young have ever competed in a Dakar Rally and not a single one of them has ever won a stage. Kudos, Seth.
Carlos Sainz for X-Raid Mini JCW Team races during Stage 6 of Rally Dakar 2021 from Buraydah to Ha’il, Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2021.

Carlos Sainz smashed best time in the Cars today

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

Where does this leave us in the overall? As said, Toby Price in the lead for the Bike overall, which is unquestionably a good position to be in after a day of rest. Bonus – he won't have to open Stage 7 either, so he's got less pressure on the navigation. That race is tight and far from over however.
The Car class is being led by Stéphane Peterhansel, with five minutes separating him from the Prince of the Dunes, Nasser Al-Attiyah. The closest pursuer? Today's stage winner Carlos Sainz, but he's 40 minutes back, which is a hard stretch to make up. Team KAMAZ-Master needs to continue their excellent performance – they don’t appear untouchable, with Martin Macek in fourth place nipping at their heels, but Dmitry Sotnikov has a solid 37-minute grip on the overall lead. For the SSV and Lightweight class, Poland's Aron Domzola has the lead, but record-breaker Seth Quintero remains within striking distance at eight minutes behind.
It’s Day 6, which means tomorrow is the rest day. We’ve covered 2,289km off road so far and there are 2,389km left to go. We're just about halfway there – except, not. The cumulative miles and exhaustion are sure to make the last days even harder than the those preceding them and that's just one reason why this is the toughest race in the world.

Part of this story

Toby Price

Australian off-road and enduro motorcycle racer Toby Price has won a host of national championships and is a two-time Dakar winner.

AustraliaAustralia

Sam Sunderland

Sam Sunderland is a rally raid biker with GasGas Factory Racing. He's also a two-time Dakar winner and a true international star.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Matthias Walkner

A former motocross rider, Austria's Matthias Walkner switched to rally-raid in 2015 and just three years later won the legendary Dakar Rally.

AustriaAustria

Laia Sanz

Spanish rally-raid star Laia Sanz is used to competing at the world's biggest events and is the only female to finish inside the Top 10 of the Dakar Rally.

SpainSpain

Štefan Svitko

A hugely experienced enduro champion, Štefan Svitko was the first Slovak to finish on the podium at the legendary Dakar Rally.

SlovakiaSlovakia

Camille Chapelière

Ambitious rider Camille Chapelière has set his sights on Dakar Rally glory after rising to the very top of the French Sand Championship.

FranceFrance

CS Santosh

India's most accomplished off-road racer, Chunchunguppe Shivashankar Santosh has completed the Dakar Rally on three occasions.

IndiaIndia

Mohammad Jaffar

One of the leading lights in the Middle Eastern motocross scene, Mohammad Jaffar is now representing his region at the Dakar Rally.

KuwaitKuwait

Carlos Sainz

Known as 'El Matador', veteran driver Carlos Sainz is a two-time WRC World Champion and one of Spain's greatest ever off-road racers.

SpainSpain

Stéphane Peterhansel

French driver Stéphane Peterhansel is a legend of the Dakar Rally, having won a record 14 titles – six on motorcycles and eight in a car.

FranceFrance

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah is the sporting hero of his native Qatar – he's won the Dakar Rally on four occasions while also excelling in skeet shooting.

QatarQatar

Cyril Despres

A five-time winner of the Dakar Rally on a motorbike, France's Cyril Despres switched to the car category in 2015 and has his sights set on more success.

FranceFrance

Sébastien Loeb

French driver Sébastien Loeb's domination of the rally-driving world has earned him the nickname of Le Patron, or 'The Boss'.

FranceFrance

Jakub Przygonski

Poland's Jakub ‘Kuba’ Przygoński is best known as a talented rally-raid rider who's successfuly made the switch from two wheels to four.

PolandPoland

Giniel De Villiers

A former track racer, South Africa's Giniel De Villiers has gone on to become one of the most experienced and successful Dakar Rally drivers ever.

South AfricaSouth Africa

Seth Quintero

A world champion before he was old enough to legally drive, Seth Quintero is making history at the toughest rally on the planet.

United StatesUnited States

Mitch Guthrie Jr.

Following in the footsteps of his famous father, American driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. already has some impressive race wins on his résumé.

United StatesUnited States

Ignacio Casale

One of the very best quad riders in the world, Casale has won the legendary Dakar Rally on three occasions. He's now racing trucks in the desert.

ChileChile

Francisco López

A master of the sand dunes, Chile's Francisco López loves nothing more than testing his skills at the famous Dakar Rally.

ChileChile
Rally Raid