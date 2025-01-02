Carlos Sainz gears up for another Dakar title - and shares desert stories

To win the Dakar Rally, you need to have a good strategy, plus you must be faster than the others. In 2024, the rally went well for us. The 48-hour Chrono stage was strategically important. We decided not to start that stage near the front and, for that, we lost some time on the previous day.

So we had a good starting position, and we won the first part of the 48-hour stage. On the second part, we got stuck in the dunes and lost some minutes. Sébastien Loeb ended up winning the stage, but we weren't far behind in second. The rest was quite tricky, lots of high speed and difficult stages. We had a good fight with Seb until the penultimate stage.