Daniel Sanders: I’ve been lucky enough to go to the Red Bull APC [Athlete Performance Center] in Austria many times. Sometimes it’s been to help my recovery from injury, but other times I’ve been there just to focus on how I can get better on the bike. If I’m coming back from an injury then we work on getting my strength back. It’s a place where you push your limits and this helps a lot when you race the Dakar. Even if you’re at the APC with an injury the vibes are always positive.

Lucas Moraes: At my first Dakar I suffered from motion sickness, so I now do exercises which help to prevent it. Also, if I know it’s going to be a long stage with lots of ups and downs I’ll take some medication that helps to avoid getting motion sickness. So it’s a combination of a little bit of medicine and also some training that I do before the rally.