Dakorien Moore is fast by design
My mom is my motivation. I want to take a lot of stress off her and make sure she never has to work again.
As a kid, what initially inspired you to pursue football?
I started playing flag football when I was around four or five years old and was very fast. My brother also played, so my mom felt it was right to put me out there as well. Initially, I was a bit of a “hot head,” was very competitive, and never wanted my flag pulled. As I got older and started understanding life, I saw the way my mom worked - multiple jobs to raise four boys without our father being around or any male figure to help. I grew up knowing I had to work hard to help her, that I had no other choice.
You mentioned being fast growing up. In terms of speed and range of motion as a wide receiver, why is mobility such a focus at the start of your workouts?
A lot of form and technique comes with running mechanics. Being a track athlete, I understand a lot about how the body has to move and what muscles are being used during certain releases. When it comes to mobility, the more flexible you are, the better you’re going to perform. But you don’t want to be too loose that you can’t really use your muscles. At the same time, you don’t want to be tense or tight because any little movement you make will hurt.
Are there specific exercises that impact your ability to get out of those releases and change direction at full speed?
A lot of banded workouts. As I moved through high school, I practiced a lot of hurdle mobility - up and under and a lot of hip movement and hip rotations because that’s what I struggled with. As that improved, I moved on to banded workouts - a lot of hamstring and quad - workouts that target muscles more susceptible to tightness now that I’m lifting heavier weights.
From lifting heavier weights, do you notice a difference in your mobility and your ability to burst off the line?
I’m definitely better at bursting off the line now that I’m stronger in my lower body, but I also have to focus on the mobility piece because of how tight my muscles can get from the weights I’m now lifting.
Being a track athlete, I understand a lot about how the body has to move. A lot of form and technique comes with running mechanics.
Are you able to track and make changes to your movements throughout the season by watching tape?
Our strength and conditioning coaches help us a lot with that. They bring that information to us so we’re aware of the things we need to work and focus on. At the beginning of the season, you know what you should be looking out for when it comes to your body, and as the season progresses, you’re paying attention to how your body feels and what it looks like compared to the beginning of the season.
How do you mentally prepare for game day?
For me, listening to music is a big piece of my preparation. Just getting the vibe of how my workout is going to go or the game - music is the biggest piece. Whatever music I’m listening to is going to be the vibe for the day - whether that’s slow relaxed chill music for a calm body, or bumping hard core hard bass music so that when I’m out there, I’m ready to throw my head into somebody.
How do you stay fresh week to week, especially with all of the sprinting, cutting, and impact it has on your body?
It’s a lot of ice tubs, hot tubs, and cool downs. I’m still working through the basics before I approach the more intricate methods.
Is there a recovery habit that you never skip?
Everyday after practice I’m in the treatment room, regardless if it’s immediately following or if I have to come back after meetings. Either way, I’ll be in the treatment room.
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