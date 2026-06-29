Dakorien Moore is fast by design

Dakorien Moore: I started playing flag football when I was around four or five years old and was very fast. My brother also played, so my mom felt it was right to put me out there as well. Initially, I was a bit of a “hot head,” was very competitive, and never wanted my flag pulled. As I got older and started understanding life, I saw the way my mom worked - multiple jobs to raise four boys without our father being around or any male figure to help. I grew up knowing I had to work hard to help her, that I had no other choice.