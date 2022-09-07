Jacob's Pillow: How dance uplifts and preserves its communities

“We put our blood, sweat, and tears into our culture,” shares Sheldon “YoShellz” Silvers. The dancer is a founding member of the Washington D.C. based Beat Ya Feet Academy; one of four groups that participated in Jacob’s Pillow’s East Coast Styles Showcase recently. He joined other leaders of East Coast style dance organizations for a panel among the weekend’s events to discuss the origins, development, and challenges of preserving their respective dance cultures in the age of rapid urban change and intense gentrification. Despite changing circumstances within their city environments, each of the leaders maintains their commitment to keeping their culture alive by passing it down to the next generation.

Dancer Gabby Rembert at the Jacob's Pillow Freestyle Battle © Danica Paulos

The showcase represented one of the most groundbreaking unions of East Coast style dance pioneers in contemporary history, with leaders of Baltimore-based club dance organization Bmore than Dance, the Brooklyn-based D.R.E.A.M. Ring, and Harlem’s Breakfast Club E.A.T. all represented alongside Beat Ya Feet. Jacob’s Pillow curator Ali Rosa-Salas explains each of the organizations is “deeply respected and revered in their communities. Through the curatorial process, we wanted to explore how we can connect and start a conversation between these creative communities that are working out of the same region in the US.” Jacob’s Pillow, or simply The Pillow as it is often called, set out to make space for each of these dance communities to both understand the common issues that they face as a collective and share the cultural specificities and diverse history that makes each one unique.

(L to R): Princess Lockerooo, Buddha Stretch, Noahlot, and Beasty © Danica Paulos

Throughout the weekend, one thing became undoubtedly clear: each group fiercely represents their hometown with pride. The sense of connection that they share with their local communities is a hallmark of their cultural standing. For this same reason, the leaders vocalize that they are worried about the future generations within their localities. “The kids have lost the connection because they don’t even have anywhere to go,” explains Kevin “Noodlez” Davis of Beat Ya Feet Academy. With limited resources, each group agrees that finding venues to bring youth together has become increasingly difficult. “Arts and culture are woefully underfunded in the US, and even more so for these institutions within Black communities…this a systemic issue around resource distribution which we really aimed to get to the heart of through these conversations,” shares Rosa-Salas. The Pillow aimed to not only provide a venue for these discussions, but to serve as a conduit for the organizations to connect with influential players and resources within the dance community. As the oldest international dance festival in the US, The Pillow understands their responsibility to uplift and preserve the idiosyncratic dance communities which makeup the diverse landscape of city-based styles.

Dancer OPT at the Jacob's Pillow Freestyle Battle © Danica Paulos

Despite strenuous circumstances, the dance groups persevere. This is in large part because these physical movements are often mission based and inherently personal. For these collectives and their followers, dance is a space where they can engage with their communities in healthy ways and detach from the toxic cultures permeating their surroundings. “There is a love and camaraderie that comes with those live shows,” explains Silvers. He posits that it is through this camaraderie that the strongest communities are built. The individual styles of each of the communities serve as cultural anchors, bringing people of all ages together to share the joys of their craft.

Kid Smoove at the Jacob's Pillow Freestyle Battle © Danica Paulos

The weekend’s events culminated in a final battle hosted by contemporary dance legend Princess Lockerooo. These types of battles play a vital role in the dynamics of the dance communities. For many members, they signify a space where they can vent their emotions, frustrations, and aggression without involving violence. By communicating through their movement, dancers have the opportunity to say exactly what needs to be said, while respecting the culture and institutions of their creative community. Reggie “Regg Roc” Gray of the D.R.E.A.M. Ring explains that what makes the styles so grounded in their locality is the attitude that accompanies them, especially in these kinds of battle settings. “We have that aggression [in Brooklyn], and it’s that battle mode…it’s a side of us that people get to see” when they are Flexn’ says Gray.

Judges: Maria Torres (L), Buddha Stretch (M), Michele Byrd-McPhee (R) © Danica Paulos

By bringing these trailblazers of Northeast dance together for the showcase, Jacob’s Pillow has begun facilitating a long-awaited conversation about the growth of these cultural communities, both individually and as a pan-regional collective. By addressing the silence that these communities have faced in terms of resources and crediting their contributions to contemporary dance styles, Rosa-Salas adds, “we can begin to pose critical questions. Where have these resources been? Why are they not funneled into these groups, and how can we fix this immediately?” The Pillow’s showcase represents a significant step in building a community that can begin to find answers to these fundamental questions.