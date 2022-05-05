The Midwest knows best

This spring Morgan Manufacturing in Chicago’s West Loop erupted with freestyle footworking, popping, locking, and more as dancers competed one-on-one in the Midwest’s only Red Bull Dance Your Style battle, hosted by BraveMonk , with music by DJ Ca$hera . The top two will battle in the National Finals in New Orleans on May 21 and 22 , with third and fourth place competing in pre-finals for a chance to continue.

For every competitor, Red Bull Dance Your Style is more than just an opportunity for acclaim, travel, and a cash prize—it is also a chance to gather and exchange with other talented artists in the hip hop community. This year, to empower midwestern dancers by inviting them to share their stories and grow their audiences, Red Bull produced a content creation summit with local professionals in fashion, music, photography, and social content creation—including makeup artist Shannon O’Brien , photographer Alayna Peterson , videographer Andrew Phan from New Pixel Films, TikTok creator Bernardo “Bdo” Montanez , DJ Mike P, and Chicago South Loop streetwear boutique Jugrnaut .

The 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style Chicago qualifier winner, David “The Crown” Stalter of Minneapolis, drew from a range of movement including West African dance, breaking, house, capoeira, popping, and locking, he dazzled the crowd with musicality and heart—and, in the final round, shared the floor in a playful and poignant exchange with 2021 winner Kid Nimbus. Yet his unstoppable charisma was once clouded in anxiety, insecurity, and depression. Below, in his own words, he describes his journey—and how dance taught him how to speak.

I didn’t think of the crowd, I didn’t think of who’s watching. It just felt like all those times alone in my room just expressing. David "The Crown" Stalter

In his own words:

In middle school, whenever teachers would call on me or even when my parents would talk to me, I’d be very quiet. I got known as the mute. That was how bad my anxiety was. In high school, I told myself I need to get out of my shell or else I could end up on the streets. My mom wouldn’t like that! I needed to do something, so I started looking at random tutorials on YouTube: “Waving looks cool, let me learn that. I’d love to learn how to head spin but my room is really small, so I’m not gonna do that.” For the whole first year I didn’t show anybody. I used that time to express. It was very raw.

One day I was walking home from school, and there was a kid a little older than me. I had my headphones in and did a little arm wave, and he was like, “Do that again!” I was shaking, I was like, “I didn’t do anything!” He was like, “You’re gonna come see the dance crew and you’re gonna do that again.” I was like, “What did I just get into?” Then I went over there, and I did my arm wave, and they were like, “Cool, you’re gonna perform in the pep fest.” Pep fest! I was shook! I was like no way. But even though I was very depressed, I’m naturally very good at pushing myself. I thought of it as a do-or-die situation.

It was in front of the entire school. Most people didn’t think I could say “Hi.” That was probably the worst pain I ever felt during that age. I had this knot in my stomach, like something was physically hurting me. I was curled up in a ball. I don’t know what to do. I’m about to cry. One of the teachers said, “It’s time for you to go up.” And when the music started, for some reason, the pain went away. I didn’t think of the crowd, I didn’t think of who’s watching. It just felt like all those times alone in my room just expressing.

After that performance, people started saying hi to me. People started saying, “That was great!” “That was dope!” “You killed it!” Over time, I started gaining more confidence to speak and say hi and talk to teachers and try and make friends.

Whenever I dance I strive to be honest with however I feel in the moment. When I first started dancing, it wasn’t to impress anybody. Red Bull emphasizes that it’s not about who’s more technical, it’s about having fun and being creative with your musicality. We can celebrate dance and battle at the same time—it can be loving.

In my dance journey, I want to spread as much light as I can. You’re not alone—it’ll be ok—have faith—keep moving with love.

Meet some of this year’s Red Bull Dance Your Style talent and hear how the movement has impacted their lives:

Josh “KingJayDot” Dotson © Alayna Peterson

Josh “KingJayDot” Dotson

I’m a Chicago footworker. I’ve been dancing since I was four years old—it’s been thirty years now. I started by watching my cousin and his friend. I was watching them and thinking, “I’m going to do that.” The next day I started, ain’t nobody ever teach me nothing! I just went back to my grandma’s house with my cousin. They saw me dancing, and they put me in the circle. I’ve been going to parties ever since.

A lot of people wouldn’t think I’d be here right now. I lost my mother, my father, I lost everything. The only thing that really helped me is the dance. Footworking is a Chicago jewel. It saves people—it gives you somewhere you can elevate, get your mind open.

Lam “Sedechu” Nguyen © Alayna Peterson

Lam “Sedechu” Nguyen

I got second place last year at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Chicago qualifier. I do hip hop freestyle, popping, house, locking, and breaking. I’m from Da Nang in central Vietnam—but hip hop is from the United States, and I was fascinated by the culture. Kanye West talks a lot about Chicago in his music. I wondered what it would look like—I wanted to learn more! I moved to Chicago seven years ago.

It was a tough first two years. I had never lived anywhere outside of Vietnam. I went through culture shock, the language barrier. I didn’t speak much English, but dance

connected me with the people here—and they took me with them to sessions. Dancing pushed me to get out there and talk to people. I understand more about the culture, I understand more why people do this move—there’s always a story behind it, an intention, a feeling, a meaning.

As an Asian man from Asia, I’m a guest in this culture but I’m a practitioner. This community, this culture, opens up their hands for us to be experimenting, to experience it. Hip hop gives me a lot of courage. It gives me a safe space, a welcome to express myself and connect. This is such a rich culture—this is the land of opportunity. Put yourself out there! Start expressing yourself!

Diamond Hardiman © Tori Howard

Diamond Hardiman

I specialize in footwork, Chicago hip roll, Chicago hip hop. I started dancing at ten at house parties, battling at thirteen and fourteen doing footworking—I’ve been dancing all my life.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is hip hop, footwork, ballet, popping, flexing, juking—to the music they choose for you. You don’t know what that DJ is gonna play, so when they play it you gotta do the best you can do. It’s mixed genders. I like that. I was the only female that made it further for the nationals from Chicago last year. If I don’t make it further, I pray that it do be a female or many females or all females—no shade to the men.

I dance for therapy. I dance to be free. I dance for me, and for the people who go through the same struggles I go through. I dance for my daughter, so she can see that you can follow your dreams. My daughter dances—she’s eight, a little powerhouse. Always listen to yourself about what you want to do, keep going, do not quit. Everything will be worth it at the end when you don’t give up!

Tavares “KDizzle” Marshall © Alayna Peterson

Tavares “KDizzle” Marshall

I do a lot of styles—the main three are krumping, lite feet, and hip hop freestyle. I was jerking back in 2009. It was a movement in Chicago. That was how we got into street dancing—it was a mob of us, thirty or forty people in one place, dancing and having a good time. Some of us took it to newer heights but kept it low key; we weren’t focused on making it bigger, we just wanted to bring it with us—and what it meant to bring it with us. As a hip hop dancer, living the style is living life, moving righteous, and helping people along the way.

I’ve been watching Red Bull Dance Your Style since it first came out, but this is the first time I auditioned. It feels good to see different backgrounds of people coming together and working together to make something worthwhile. You could never not be grateful for that! I pray everyone can live life with one another in a positive light.

That’s a goal I have in dance. Not to have fame, not to make money—all that stuff is fine—but to be with the people I inspire and the people who inspire me. I’m grateful.

D’Andre “Nero The Professor” Rivera © Tori Howard

D’Andre “Nero The Professor” Rivera

I do abstract hip hop. I was five when I started, and I’ve been dancing professionally since junior high school.

I just love Red Bull—they’ve been really intuitive to Chicago dance. I’m in the process of building the Kastle, formerly known as KangzKastle [which partnered with Red Bull to host the Chicago Red Bull Dance Your Style auditions]. The Kastle started as a session—now we’re event coordinators. We have a lot we want to do for the city and putting it in its respectful and rightful place in dance. Chicago has so much to offer. I’m glad that Red Bull brought this to us.

There are so many great dancers that come through Red Bull Dance Your Style. Nine times out of ten, they don’t get a W or you don’t see footage of what they did. That does not define who you are. Continue to train—and be on the lookout for the next battle!

