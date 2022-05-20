Southern Fury

Sitting in Buffa’s, a bar in New Orleans’ Marigny neighborhood, Nick talks about his growth as a dancer. “I started dancing at 8, but I didn’t really take it seriously until I was about 16.” His brother, also a competitive dancer who goes by DaM3dGE, gave him the moniker “Fury”. “He saw I had a lot of rage when I was younger, and how dance helped me channel that. I started to understand that when I was dancing, I was really conversing with the audience, and that I could use it as a way to make them feel whatever I was feeling.” As a kid, he would practice in a closet with the lights out - a way to help him block out the feeling of being watched and focus solely on his movement. These days, he’s accustomed to dancing for audiences from D.C. to Atlanta to Memphis. When he’s back in New Orleans, he’s usually found at local clubs and dives, free-styling to Bounce music in the place where it originated. On some Saturdays, you can find him at Republic NOLA, a club in the warehouse district where DJ K Strikez plays. “If you really want the true feel of New Orleans Bounce, you can’t beat Thursday nights at The Dragon’s Den on Esplanade street. That’s when HaSizzle plays,” Fury says with a grin. “Let me tell you, you get the right DJ and the right beat, that crowd’s gonna throw ass all night long.”