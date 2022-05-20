Southern Fury
© Jordan Nicholson / Red Bull Content Pool
This is the story of New Orleans rhythm and flavor as told by a Louisiana native.
Published on
Ask anyone what comes to mind when they think of New Orleans and you’re bound to get a handful of familiar answers - Bourbon Street and Mardi Gras, red beans and Louis Armstrong. Nick Fury wants to add dance to that list, specifically his brand of freestyle street dance. Nick is competing as a “wild card” dancer in the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals, held in New Orleans on May 21-22. The Louisiana native is hoping to come out as the hometown hero in the all-style street dance competition, a contest unique for being decided solely by audience vote. The two day event will culminate in a final round to determine which dancer will advance to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Fury is determined to walk away a winner and an ambassador for New Orleans street dance.
Sitting in Buffa’s, a bar in New Orleans’ Marigny neighborhood, Nick talks about his growth as a dancer. “I started dancing at 8, but I didn’t really take it seriously until I was about 16.” His brother, also a competitive dancer who goes by DaM3dGE, gave him the moniker “Fury”. “He saw I had a lot of rage when I was younger, and how dance helped me channel that. I started to understand that when I was dancing, I was really conversing with the audience, and that I could use it as a way to make them feel whatever I was feeling.” As a kid, he would practice in a closet with the lights out - a way to help him block out the feeling of being watched and focus solely on his movement. These days, he’s accustomed to dancing for audiences from D.C. to Atlanta to Memphis. When he’s back in New Orleans, he’s usually found at local clubs and dives, free-styling to Bounce music in the place where it originated. On some Saturdays, you can find him at Republic NOLA, a club in the warehouse district where DJ K Strikez plays. “If you really want the true feel of New Orleans Bounce, you can’t beat Thursday nights at The Dragon’s Den on Esplanade street. That’s when HaSizzle plays,” Fury says with a grin. “Let me tell you, you get the right DJ and the right beat, that crowd’s gonna throw ass all night long.”
Nick’s passion for the culture of New Orleans is as evident as his love for the city’s music. “I’ve been to so many hype scenes all over the country, but nobody turns up the way they do here. The city is just built differently. It’s a different type of hospitality than you find anywhere else, and everything about it is focused on making sure you enjoy yourself.” He also finds comfort in the food he grew up with. “Anywhere I go to dance, I always miss the food. I love Tastee [a local donut joint]. I love beignets. If people ask me where to eat, I can’t even lie, I send them to Brother’s.” Brother’s Food Mart is a chain of convenience stores, with what is widely agreed upon as the best gas station fried chicken in all of the lower 48.
Nick also finds ways to converse with the crowd through his style. In Buffa’s he shows off shoes he custom made, one bejeweled orange and one black. A matching orange shirt and a chain with a diamond heart complete the look. Prior to a showcase he may drop into Sneaker Politics, a sneaker shop in the French Quarter, to find new kicks that will complete an outfit. “I love gold, I love to bedazzle sh!t. I don’t want people to be able to take their eyes off me when I dance.”
When he dances on Saturday, there will be no pre-selected music, and it’s important to Fury that he has a clear mind when he faces the energy of the crowd. He’ll fast and meditate beforehand, and make sure he has time alone. The end result will be what he sees as his ongoing conversation with those who watch him dance. “I’m not normally an emotional person, so when I dance my goal is to make you understand what’s going on inside me. I can use that moment to express happiness or pain or whatever I’m going through. And I love to see people smile, I love to goof off and make people laugh.”
You can see Nick Fury dance live and represent his culture on Saturday, May 21, at House of Blues, 225 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130. Tickets are $5, and doors open at 7 PM.