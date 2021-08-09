Everything You Need to Know about Red Bull Dance Your Style USA 2021

2021 will see the return of the Red Bull Dance Your Style US tour. Six qualifying events, in six different cities, will have the best street dancers from all over the country battling to see who will go to the US National Finals and win the honor of representing America at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. Check out all the information on everything to expect and know about the tour.

Qualification events will take place in Boston, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami, with the tour ending in an exciting three day, National Finals in Washington D.C. complete with workshops, open competitions, and panels.

Only one dancer will be crowned the 2021 U.S Red Bull Dance Your Style winner, and go on to represent the U.S. at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the end of the year.

To make sure you’re in the know for everything DYS, here is what to expect.

THE RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE COMPETITION

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global, all-styles dance competition, where the best street dancers in the world compete in 1on1, knockout battles, against one another. Poppers, Lockers, Hip-hop Freestylers, House Dancers, Waackers, Voguers, Krumpers, Chicago Footworkers, and more all compete in a test of their skills and styles.

MUSIC AT RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE

For the Red Bull Dance Your Style battles, mainstream, popular hits, and timeless classic tracks, are the music played to inspire all the dancers competing to showcase their creative dance skills.

The dancers have no idea what songs the DJ will choose to spin for their battles. Poppers might have to hit to rock music, house dancers might have to groove to rap, this is Red Bull Dance Your Style and it’s all about being ready to freestyle to whatever song the DJ drops.

THE UNIQUE WAY RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE IS JUDGED

Red Bull Dance Your Style is the event where the audience become more than just dance loving spectators because there is no judging panel deciding who wins the battles. Instead, the audience are the ones who vote and decide on the battle winners. This means that dancers not only have to be fully in the battle against their opponents, but they also have to win over the crowd if they want to advance and become the overall winner of the competition. This format makes Red Bull Dance Your Style an overall experience that truly connects the dancers and the audience.

THE US CITIES ON THE 2021 TOUR

The tour will run throughout the months of September and October, with each qualifying event having an invited line up of 16 dancers.

BOSTON - The US tour kicks off in Boston with its first qualification event on September 10, taking place at the iconic harbor at Tall Ship.

NEW ORLEANS - The second U.S qualification event will take place in the vibrant, “Big Easy,” city of New Orleans on September 18 at the Republic NOLA venue.

CHICAGO - Chicago, the windy city, will host the third qualification event on September 24 in the venue, Thalia Hall.

LOS ANGELES - LA, the city of Angels, will put on the fourth US qualification event on October 2 in the venue, Pershing Square.

ATLANTA - The fifth qualification event will take place in the city of Atlanta on October 7 at the Believe Music Hall.

MIAMI - The sixth, and last, U.S qualification event will go down in sunny Miami on October 17 (venue TBD).

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals USA will take place in the capital of Washington D.C., at the Howard Theatre venue. A three day event happening from Thursday, October 21 to Saturday, October 23, all the winners from the six qualification events will go head-to-head with the invited wild card dancers. The weekend will also have a program of curated dance events, performances, and workshops.

The winner of the National Finals will be crowned the 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style US champion, and will then represent the USA at the World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 4. The US Champion will compete in the mix with all the otherRed Bull Dance Your Style Champions from around the globe.

So, with the tour dates set, and the selected wild cards and invites getting ready, all that is left to see is which dancer will take their moment and have the creativity, skill, character and style to gain the audience’s votes and ultimately become the 2021 US Red Bull Dance Your Style National Champion.