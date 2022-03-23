After the Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifiers tour through some of the most diverse & talented dance scenes in the country, the winners of each qualifier will meet at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals in New Orleans. From May 21 to May 22, it’s going to be a weekend dedicated to dance. Workshops. Live performances. Panel discussions. Open jams. The floor is open to anyone who wants to come through. Stay tuned

for more info on how you can land tickets.