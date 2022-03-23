Dance
Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifiers kick off across the country
Here’s the full scoop on the newest season of Red Bull Dance Your Style USA
Don’t miss a chance to see the country’s top street dancers perform in premier one-on-one battles! The Red Bull Dance Style Qualifiers are coming through Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C., Oakland, Atlanta, & New Orleans to decide who will advance to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in December. Mark your calendars!
This spring, dancers & fans alike will celebrate the best of freestyle street dancing. The stage is set for competitors to go all out with hip hop, house, locking, popping, and more ready to be represented on the floor.. DJs will spin popular tracks that dancers are sure to vibe to, and they’ll need to! Because at Red Bull Dance Your Style, if dancers can win the crowd, they win the battle.Who rules the dance floor? You decide!
It all kicks off in Boston at the House of Blues on Thursday, April 7. Dancers from all over the region will showcase how well they perform to unpredictable tunes while reppin’ their most competitive moves on stage. And remember… it’s freestyle. No pre-planned dance combos to music they already know. No select panel of judges to decide who goes through the next round. It’s all about the moment. A throwback to the parties & jams you’ve been to where dancers suddenly break off & vibe out, only this time the audience gets a vote. Sounds like fun right?
Hear it from someone who’s experienced it! Red Bull Dance Your Style USA 2021 Winner Angyil says, “While it is a competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style is, at its core, a celebration of dance, that gives artists a global stage to express their true selves and expose audiences to new styles of dance.”
After the Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifiers tour through some of the most diverse & talented dance scenes in the country, the winners of each qualifier will meet at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals in New Orleans. From May 21 to May 22, it’s going to be a weekend dedicated to dance. Workshops. Live performances. Panel discussions. Open jams. The floor is open to anyone who wants to come through. Stay tuned here for more info on how you can land tickets.
Then find out who will advance to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. The qualifier winners will match up & face off against elite wildcards Lily Frias, Nick Fury, Tyler D Creator and Toyin. So mark your calendars to join the party & watch as the best of the best battle to represent the USA for a chance at the third-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style World Championship title.
Save these dates below:
2022 RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE U.S. SCHEDULE
- May 21-22 - Red Bull Dance Your Style USA Weekender
