Dane Jackson takes on the wake of two yachts off the coast of Miami

Dane Jackson is best known for launching into first descents of waterfalls, racking up first place finishes in whitewater and freestyle kayaking, and chasing falls across the globe. The Tennessee native continues to innovate his sport as he rides the wake of two yachts off the coast of Biscayne Bay in Miami, FL.

Dane has a knack for sending it in style. He previously rode the wake of two wakeboarding boats, which generated a buzz far beyond the kayak community. Last year, he upped the ante as he kayaked off the coast of Florida with the help of wakeboarding legends, Parks Bonifay, Brian Grubb and Bob Soven.

Dane Jackson © Robert Snow 01 / 13

Dane Jackson gives the term “Yacht Ride” new meaning as two 90-foot yachts simulate the perfect wave for kayaking. The yachts travel North and South in Biscayne Bay at a 45-foot distance, with speeds at an 11.5 knot average in 10-foot waters.

We caught up with Dane to get his full take on the experience and learn exactly what it took to prepare for his latest challenge.

Describe what it felt like to ride in the wake of two yachts:

It was just one of those visuals you would never expect to get to see, two 90ft boats hurling towards you. But then being able to throw tricks on a decently sized wave with those giants on both sides. I was like, “This is hilarious but awesome.”

What was it like working with Parks Bonifay, Brian Grubb, and Bob Soven?

I’ve known Parks and Grubb for a while now and any opportunity to chill with those guys is a pleasure. I was stoked they were able to help out and get the wave dialed in for me. Then having Soven on the jet ski was the best/worst combo, as he was ready to send it, as am I. Definitely had the right crew for the job. Although, I'd have to say it was a toss-up on who had the best hair of the project between Parks and Soven.

You’ve kayaked in some pretty wild places. How did this compare?