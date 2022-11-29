Check out Danny MacAskill’s custom Santa Cruz trials bike

has spent his life redefining what’s possible on two wheels. His first street trials edit from 2009 cemented him as a viral sensation, and each of his follow-up releases has continued to push the boundaries.

, is MacAskill’s first out-and-out street trials edit for more than a decade. It's an amazing display of his phenomenal bike handling skills and shows that he hasn’t lost any of his desire to go for the biggest (and riskiest) bangers.

To be able to pull off a film like this, Danny needs a ride that can match his ambitions. This is why the Scottish maestro is on a one-of-a-kind Santa Cruz trials bike.

The one-off features don’t finish at the frame. Both wheels see Industry 9 Hydra hubs laced to unique Santa Cruz Reserve 24” rims, and are finished with MacAskill’s signature Continental Air-King tyres. He runs a tubeless set-up and a Rimpack insert in the rear wheel, which has been something of a revelation.

“Normally, I'd be getting tens if not hundreds of pinch flat punctures a year when I was running tubes, whereas [I] very rarely get punctures,” he says. “It means that you can ride the bike much harder than you were able to in the past – you can try to do tricks and be more aggressive.”

Tyre pressures are a punchy 50-60 PSI, but he explains that it provides an optimum balance. “It’s kind of like having hard suspension on a freeride bike – you still have cushioning but it makes the bike really responsive and it means you're not hitting rims when you're doing like extreme landings.”

