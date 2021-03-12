Dassy Lee is a self-taught dancer from South Korea. She first learned to dance at the age of nine, passionately copying moves from music videos, and arranging her friends into formations on the playground. In junior high, she began taking classes and studying street style, and shortly after high school she moved to New York at 21 to pursue a career in the field. Coming to America on a student visa to learn English, Dassy later qualified for an artist visa and moved to Los Angeles to further pursue dancing opportunities. In 2017, Dassy became the first Korean dancer to qualify for “So You Think You Can Dance?,” one of the shows she used to watch as a kid. She made it from a field of four hundred down to the final eight on her season.

Previously, Dassy worked with Red Bull to teach popping classes at the 2019 Red Bull BC One event in Houston, and today the 29-year-old creative director, choreographer and dancer is helping the brand introduce a totally new dance concept within Red Bull’s Dance Your Style program. “The Floor” is a video series that gives dancers a blank slate to tell their own story through movement, and Dassy’s take includes embodying all four elements through dance. This is the first time Red Bull has produced a dance piece that’s fully under Dassy’s creative vision — she was both the creative director and the dancert.

In her take on the concept, Lee moves through a pitch-black studio, bringing light, rhythm and color to embody the elements of water, earth, fire and air, and showcasing her precision by dancing with tightly controlled movements that occasionally erupt into purposeful chaos. The clip is indicative of her background in street style and popping, but also illustrates just how far she’s come since “So You Think You Can Dance?” as an expert in executing choreography for video. WeI spoke with Dassy over the phone last week to learn about her vision for “The Floor,” balancing the dual roles of creative director and dancer, and why she thinks the pandemic can be a blessing in disguise for some dancers.

When did you first get into dancing and what was your background as a dancer?

I started dancing when I was nine years old, around then. I started off copying singers on TV, rewatching music videos. I used to collect all my friends and try to teach them dances, have us dance together at the playground and imagine we were the singers (laughs). That’s how I got into dance in the beginning, it was just playing around with my friends.

But a few years later, when I was around 12, I joined the school dance program in junior high. Then, dance became a major force in my life. After that I started taking street classes from one of the best dance studios in South Korea, and I got really into street dance. I’d watch the TV show So You Think You Can Dance? and I knew that I’d be going to America no matter what. I moved to America by myself when I turned 21. Since then, my dance career took over my life.

Dassy Lee © Maria Jose Govea

What was it like when you moved to America?

As soon as I graduated high school, I was working a part-time job in South Korea to save more money. Then I got a student visa to study English first, because I couldn’t get another visa if I didn’t speak English. So I moved to New York, partly because it was when the Jay-Z and Alicia Keys song “Empire State Of Mind” was so popular. I went to New York without knowing where the dance industry really was. At that time, I couldn’t speak any English. I had a little money saved and I was going to school to learn English. Whenever I had extra time I’d go to jam sessions, or to the club, and was taking a lot of classes from OG dancers in New York.

I lived in New York for around four years, and then I applied for an artist visa. And as soon as I got the artist visa, I moved to [Los Angeles] and auditioned for “So You Think You Can Dance?.” I realized LA is the place to make money as a dancer, there are way more jobs for dancers. After the show, Red Bull reached out to me to work together on Red Bull events. At the Red Bull BC One event in Houston in 2019 they booked me to teach popping classes.

Behind the Scenes of "The Floor" © Maria Jose Govea

What was it like to work with Red Bull on this new concept you’re launching, “The Floor”?

During the pandemic I’ve been going through a lot, because I’ve been dancing forever and then everything stopped. Red Bull reached out to me about collaborating on “The Floor,” and they wanted me to express whatever I’ve been feeling recently about myself. For the first time, I’ve been taking time to think about what I’m doing—before now I’ve been going, running, doing things. This pandemic was the first time I’ve really gotten to know myself, inside.

So I brought the idea of the four elements [to “The Floor”], because I believe we’re like that. People tell me that when I’m battling I’m like a fire, or a monster, but when they’re hanging out with [me] they say I’m so down to earth. I hear that a lot. And I realized that in some moments I’m very fiery, but sometimes I’m very down to earth. Then other times, I’m really vulnerable and get very emotional I cry a lot. Then, other times I feel like I’m going with the flow and with whatever situations come. So I realized I wanted to present the story of myself within the four elements.

What was shooting the video like? Did the pandemic shift the parameters of what you could do?

Yes, originally I wanted to be in nature. I wanted to be in the water, in the desert, I wanted to be in the woods, but because of COVID we ended up shooting in a studio—in one location—which came out great. It was a learning process for me again. COVID also taught me how to have a backup plan as a dancer. I was dancing all my life, so I didn’t really know about any of the business side. I was just focusing on the dancing and putting my name out there. I didn’t really set up online classes or anything. Within the pandemic, I’ve been thinking more about what I should do at this moment—and that inspired me to create more visually, content-wise.This time is really good for dancers because it’s teaching us how to prepare. A lot of dancers really live in the moment, and aren’t that good at the business side of it because they’re such free spirits.

BTS of "The Floor" © Maria Jose Govea

There’s also the balance between creative directing and being the dancer actually executing the choreography, how did you handle juggling both roles for the piece?

I totally prefer separating the roles. For “The Floor,” I was doing both. But from the dancer side of it, when we’re shooting on set I can’t see any other point of view because I’m so busy dancing. Even though I choreographed and prepared it, while I’m dancing I don’t know how it’s going to appear on camera. I’ve also been doing creative direction a lot with my crew, Femme Fatale, we do our own artistic direction, wardrobe, and camera work. And I love working with them because we have full control over our own creation. A lot of times, working as a dancer in LA, you don’t really get a voice. As an artist, I want to execute my own ideas.

What are your hopes for the future of “The Floor”?

I’ve realized more and more during the pandemic, we’re awakening within our artform of dance. Before COVID we were going to battles, going to a lot of different events, but we really never thought about making different types of content. From this video, I would like people to try something different, to try out a more creative side with their dances. That’s one of my goals, too, to focus on bringing my creative visions to life.

Dassy in "The Floor" © Maria Jose Govea

What do you hope people take away from your performance?