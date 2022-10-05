Justin Williams' journey to 'Dear 39th Street'

There is a tide that is rising in the world of American bike racing. The cause for this rise in interest or, at least in part, is the gravity that is paired with elite racing team, L39ION of Los Angeles. Behind every successful team, every iconic brand, every top organization is a person willing to make hard sacrifices in order to realize a dream.

Justin Williams is a pioneer in the sport of cycling. It’s important to mention this doesn’t place Justin as a first to have innovative ideas to praise the community, increase interest or change the sport of cycling. But, in this era, Justin is able to successfully realize a lot of his dreams that he believes will change the sport of cycling at large. Justin and Red Bull Media House partnered on the documentary, " Dear 39th Street ," to tell his story about what it takes to be at the top of the sport as an athlete, a businessman, a brother and a public figure whose goal is to energize the community about the sport in which he’s spent his whole life.

Justin Williams © Aaron Blatt

At an early age Justin’s talents shined bright as he navigated becoming a cyclist in an environment that’s not necessarily “complementary” to a sport where speed is everything. Los Angeles, the country’s second largest city, is a congested maze of a metropolis. There are stop lights galore and the roads that allow for the best training are mostly found around the edges of the city’s 342 mile perimeter. From South Central LA, that’s a long way from home.

We had the chance to speak to Justin about his experience growing up in Los Angeles and how the nature of the city's infrastructure guided him towards crit racing . “The training is completely different. There were like 50 lights from my house to the bike path that I used to ride. From the bike path to the coast there was another 30 minutes [riding]. I used to have an hour and a half of junk miles riding. That’s already 3 hours riding, out-and-back. You can’t compare that kind of training and that kind of environment to what guys get in Europe. A lot of them have incredible training routes or the means and the culture to go to places that have that. I grew up in LA, a lot of people don’t leave LA [on the bike]. And so, 85-90% that was available to me was criterium racing.”

Justin Williams © Kit Karzen

There aren’t many careers, if any, that can be followed without seeing a few obstacles. In "Dear 39th Street," there are two moments where Justin is faced with life decisions that will directly impact his connection and involvement with the sport . The first case that the documentary briefly explores is Justin’s exit from cycling.

After a season of racing in Belgium, and other countries in Europe, Justin came back to The United States disenchanted. "In my head I built up Europe to be like this is the best of the best. This is where I need to go," Justin said. "This is where I can prove myself. This is where I can show the world that I’m the best." But thing's don't always go as planned. “It wasn't a very inviting environment," expressed Justin. "I was extremely uncomfortable. It was hard being away from my family. And then, on top of that, I would run out of money and not be able to eat.”

Ready to put racing behind him, he started a new life based on a more conventional path to success by starting school and working towards a goal that, frankly, is not particularly relevant to someone who would eventually be dubbed “The Most Important Bike Racer in the World.” So returning home, quitting bike racing and then ultimately realizing there still might be some juice left to squeeze from cycling, Justin came back to the sport with a goal: Make cycling fun, exciting and a place for opportunity.

Into the Lion's Den

Justin Williams © Kit Karzen

At the end of the 2021 season L39ION hosted a cycling event that, in its first iteration, would generate the biggest buzz on the entire race calendar, Into the Lion's Den. Now, one step closer to their dream, L39ION brought fans from across the country to Sacramento, CA for the christening of an event that will live on in the memories of those in attendance and those who scoured for clips and livestreams on the internet. No first run will be perfect. But in an industry where many [popular] events struggle to find the right marketing angle, Into the Lion's Den seemed to have a lot of the cursory steps figured out. “People posted about that race and posted their jersey for the next four months. It’s been incredibly special and there’s been nothing like it. I can’t wait to bring it back,” said Justin about his own race.

The race offered one of the largest purses available to elite racers in the world outside of the world tour. There was a surrealness about the energy that permeated throughout the Capitol plaza in Sacramento. All of this, the Jordans, the chains, the music, the people, the field—SD Worx, a women’s WT team, lined up for the race as well—contributed to the vision that Justin has set forth his entire career racing bicycles.

Justin Williams © Christopher Taylor

"It was this really crazy emotional experience for me. I remember before the race I was watching the women’s race go by from my window," Justin shared. "I went down stairs and CJ [Williams] was like, ‘Man this is so cool… I’m so proud of you, man. I didn’t know it would be like this.’ Everyone was so proud to be there. Even the people that weren’t racing. They were so proud to be there. That’s never happened to me in bike racing."

The love of the sport and the future

The documentary is a POV that brings the viewer closer to the inner workings of the efforts that it has taken to create a dynasty of excellence in the most unassuming circumstances. There is a word that is synonymous with everything Justin is contributing to the sport of cycling and that is L39ACY.

"Dear 39th Street" can be viewed exclusively on Red Bull TV.

