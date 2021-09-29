Get an Inside Look at the Des Moines Skate Scene

With the opening of the nation’s largest outdoor skate park in Des Moines, Iowa, skateboarding is having a true growth moment in the Midwest. Lauridsen Skatepark has injected a fresh dose of interest into the scene, offering the spotlight to a community of skateboarders who might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

But that’s not to say that the heartland hasn’t always been home to next-level skateboarding. Skaters across the region stack clips year-round, regardless of the weather (look at Red Bull DIY ). And when skating outside simply isn’t an option, the region is home to indoor skateparks that build community by hosting events, leading clinics, and serving as stops on the Red Bull Cornerstone series.

Skater and filmmaker Mirza Jasarovic took a moment to put Des Moines’s and the Midwest’s skate scene in his own words:

Benny Milam competes at Red Bull Drop In © Alex Uncapher / Red Bull Content Pool

The positive explosion of skateboarding in Des Moines is almost unbelievable. The recently-built Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines has changed the lives of skateboarders around the city, including my own, and it’s also changing the trajectory of skate in the midwest.

The magnitude of the skatepark’s impact on the community is massive. Prior to Lauridsen, the scene had gone through some low points: when both main indoor parks closed, skaters had no place to skate in the winter. As a result, many skaters moved on to other things. They still skated, but, without a centralized park where everyone could come together, the sense of community had been lost.

Now Lauridsen Skatepark has created an 88,000-square-foot skateboarding hub in the middle of the city. The skatepark is so large that it allows for skaters of all ages and skill levels to feel comfortable, and feel like they have a space to learn and progress. The community feeling that was missing for years is back.

On top of the local impact, the skatepark has put Des Moines on the map, and removed our previous “fly over” status. It opened up with a bang, hosting an Olympic Qualifying event on the grand opening weekend, which filled the city with some of the best skaters from around the globe.

Ryan Decenzo © Alex Uncapher / Red Bull Content Pool

Every weekend I meet a new set of people who traveled to skate our park and I’ve made a point to connect with skaters from different cities around the midwest. Des Moines is in the center of the Midwest surrounded on all sides by big cities like Minneapolis, Chicago, Kansas City and Lincoln. Traveling from any one of these cities to another can be a lengthy car ride, but Des Moines is five hours or less from any one of them. The skatepark is not only a hub for local skaters, but for the greater midwest community of skaters. Events like the Des Moines Street Style Open incentivize and encourage skaters to visit, while building the Midwest skate community and showing off what our scene has to offer.

I had a surreal moment one night when I entered the skatepark packed with skaters, and realized that I didn’t recognize a single one of the hundreds of people there. This had never happened to me before in my hometown! Being heavily involved in the scene, I thought I knew most of the skaters around Des Moines, and yet, the number of new skaters the skatepark has brought out is astonishing. It dawned on me that these skaters already existed, but they simply didn't have a means to connect with the greater skate community.

Getting to see the impact on our community has been incredible.The skatepark project had been in the works for upwards of fifteen to twenty years, before I even started skating. Many people believed it was a dream that would never come true. But it did come true, and it’s proving to be even better than we imagined.

Cole Wayka © Alex Uncapher / Red Bull Content Pool

Subsect skateshop has always been a home base for the skaters of Des Moines. The theme or idea behind [my new skate film] "SIDE-LOT" revolved around how much time we spent at the skateshop, and more specifically in the parking lot on the side of the building. Almost every day of skating began in the side lot at the shop, and then concluded in the same place as we all hung out and reflected on the day. The owner of Subsect, Kevin Jones, worked with city officials and went to countless meetings over the years to eventually secure funding for the Lauridsen Skatepark, and [his support] is one of the biggest reasons it exists today.

I can’t overstate the positive effect and happiness this skatepark has brought to my life, and the lives of the skaters I share it with. Having dealt with poorly designed parks all our lives, the humble skaters of Des Moines have a particularly intense appreciation for such an amazing skatepark, and even though it's not going anywhere, we won’t take it for granted and we’ll cherish it to the fullest every session.