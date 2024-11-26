Desnivela is ready to make her mark on competitive freestyle

Well, to be honest with you, it was very explosive for me, because I came with that hunger that I told you about from Colombia, because in Colombia I practically went to the biggest stages. Whoever won the regional Street Warriors to go to the national Street Warriors, could go to the exhibition with FMS, and I went to FMS. I was even in a Red Bull Batalla qualifier, but I had never been able to qualify for a Red Bull national final. I mean, for me it was like, I want to qualify for the Red Bull Nationals, I mean, I need it, I want it, I want it, I want it and I couldn't get it. I tried for like five years in Colombia and I didn't get it. And I was like, why didn't I get it, and I thought: I must be doing something wrong here in Colombia and I have to rebuild my world in the place where rap was born. And I said: I'm going to the United States and I came here.

I went to all the battles, and I arrived with that hunger and also the guys couldn't believe that there was a girl who rapped.

And a guy who is great from Los Angeles, called Boss, writes to me and says “Desnivela, let's make a team to represent California, Los Angeles…” I mean, for me it was like, wow, how cool, because I haven't won anything, but he realized that I rap great. To say to me, out of all my peers. And I live six hours away by car. So I said ok, I'm doing things right, I'm not going to get frustrated because normally I would get frustrated, and I wouldn't go back to the competition and I would go somewhere else.

[At the Los Angeles Regional Cup], 54 men signed up and one woman, and I said “f***, I'm going to win because I want to win”, but when I won they said “oh, you know? I mean, you just made history” and I said, “what do you mean, I just made history? I don't understand.” And people told me “yes, no girl has ever been to nationals, they qualified for the regionals, but they could never qualify or win.” And I said, “what!”

My goal was personal, I said I've spent six years going after a Red Bull title, I have to win. And when they told me that, it was like my head told me: when you want something too much, and you invest in something without giving up, sometimes you think you've found the victory and it's really an even bigger victory. All my peers were like “you've changed history” and so on, ‘“you're already the pioneer.”