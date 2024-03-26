The different types of surfboards: Which one is for you?

01 Shortboard

Want to rip turns like a pro? Shortboards are where it's at for that © International Surfing Association/Red Bull Content Pool

When you hear the term "surfboard," the first thing you probably think of is a shortboard. Since the "shortboard revolution", it has been the most widely used surfboard. It is usually between 1.70 and 2 meters long and equipped with a thruster (three fins).

This board allows you to simply dive under the waves to avoid the break and reach the riding area.

The shortboard is suitable for intermediate surfers. It is very manoeuvrable and can also be used on big waves.

02 Longboard

The original: As its name suggests, the longboard is one of the longest surfboards. It is usually over 2.8 meters long, has a rounded nose and is wide. Thanks to its shape, the longboard gets into the wave well and is very stable. In terms of manoeuvrability, there are certainly better alternatives, but if you want to surf in the spirit of the '60s and ride at the front of the board, the longboard is just the thing for you.

03 Soft Top

Jamie O'Brien on his soft top © Red Bull Content Pool/Domenic Mosqueira

This is the board for beginners. The board is also known as a "foam board" and can be found in all surf schools. It is more stable than other boards and allows you to catch small waves. Some brands have started to develop performance soft tops for beginners. They are used to make a little more progress on soft tops before moving on to another type.

04 Fish Board

1 h 22 min Fish Discover the origins of fish surfboards and meet some of the pioneers who changed surfing culture forever.

The icon of the 70s: the fish board is similar to the shortboard, but is often slightly wider and shorter. Due to its characteristics, it is perfect for small and medium-sized waves. Compared to other boards, it can pick up more speed on these waves.

05 Gun board

Kauli Vaast in a Portuguese swell © Helio Antonio/Red Bull Content Pool

Not for beginners: The Gun Board is designed for extreme conditions. Big wave legend Pat Curren is regarded as the inventor of "The Gun." The board is suitable for waves several meters high. Forget foam: Gun boards are made from advanced materials that offer surfers better control and stability on waves from head height.

06 Paddleboard (stand-up paddle)

Justine Dupont on a giant wave at Cortes Banl in California © Red Bull Content Pool/Frank Quirarte

Similar to the longboard, the paddleboard was inspired by an ancient Hawaiian surfing practice, the pākākā nalu . As its name suggests, you move around on a paddleboard with a paddle. The board is thick, wide and made of epoxy resin and fiberglass. It measures between 2.80 and 3.60 meters and is perfect for medium to small waves. Stand-up paddleboards are also suitable for shallow waters such as lakes or calm rivers.

07 Tow-in board

Garrett McNamara can also ski without a jet ski... © Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool

Before the invention of the tow-in board, giant waves were simply not surfable. It has a special feature: it is towed behind a jet ski or boat, allowing surfers to plunge into much faster and higher waves. The best example of the use of these relatively small and very heavy boards is the Nazaré wave. Big wave specialist Justine Dupont usually surfs on this type of surfboard.

08 Foil boards

For those who are tired of having to use their arms, a new product has recently come onto the market: electric boards, also known as foil boards, with a long aileron. Equipped with a motor, these boards can be used both in shallow waters and at sea. But be careful if you're not alone in the water: they can surf at speeds of up to 35 km/h and it takes some practice to master the take-off from the beach. But then, as with the paddleboard, you can stand on the board for as long as you like and control your speed using a Bluetooth remote control.

From now on, if you meet a group of surfers in Hossegor or Royan, you should be able to judge their surfing level without seeing them surf. And who knows? Maybe you can challenge them on your brand new foam board ... before possibly joining Kauli Vaast , Justine Dupont and Michel Borez on the Local Hero Tour.