Get Ready to Discover Your Wiiings

Be inspired by origin stories of our top athletes and play to win a one-of-kind experience.
At the top of this week, we launched Discover Your Wiiings--a series of dynamic augmented reality games featuring five Red Bull athletes. Now through March 31, you can play these games via the Red Bull AR app for a chance to win exclusive prizes including a custom activation surfboard, skateboard, custom computer case, custom helmet and remote-control race car.
Just download the app, select your athlete (Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Carissa Moore, Zion Wright, Travis Pastrana or Kate Courtney), and unlock the game by scanning a can or pack of Red Bull Energy Drink, Red Bull Sugarfree or Red Bull Zero (8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz single serve can size; as well as 4- and 12-packs). If you’re one of the top scoring players of each game will win a grand prize with one of the athletes, a custom sport item or signature merchandise.
The Discover Your Wiiings AR games feature a life-like visual effect, transporting you onto a course designed specifically to each sport including gaming in an e-arena, surfing epic waves, skateboarding through a street skate park, racing across a dirt track and mountain biking through the rugged forest.
Looking for more inspiration from these athletes and sports? We’ve got you covered with brand-new stories about our top athletes in these fields and beyond. Check out more Discover Your Wiiings content below and make sure to enter!
