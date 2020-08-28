DJ Fleg and East Coast Affair team up with OrchKids

In the Maryland suburb where DJ Fleg grew up, music programs were widely accessible and well-funded. From as early as third grade, the now Baltimore-based producer and musician remembers music class being an essential offering in school. Recognizing the value in children participating in music programs at an early age, DJ Fleg teamed up with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s organization, OrchKids , to help shine a light on the organization’s goal of ensuring every student, regardless of their economic status, has access to adequate music instruction.

DJ Fleg was introduced to OrchKids through his brother’s college classmate, Nick Skinner, who serves as the program’s Director of Operations. DJ Fleg had been following along with the organization’s progress since it launched in 2008, around the same time he started hosting DJ sets in Baltimore, and recently was compelled to jump in and lend his talents to support the program’s fundraising efforts.

For his contribution to the cause, DJ Fleg’s newly formed band, East Coast Affair, will release a 10-track album on Bandcamp with all proceeds from sales going to OrchKids, which like many nonprofits, has been financially impacted by COVID-19. The album, entitled "Head to the Sky" will be a continuation of the funk-infused, hip hop inspired dance tracks that DJ Fleg is known for producing.

“For this album, it reflects a lot of listening to all of that funk music from the 70s and enjoying it and being like what about that is effective, why do I really like that?” says DJ Fleg. “For me personally, it's like why don't I hear much of that today even in the people that are trying to emulate that type of music?”

As the band’s name suggests, the 10 members, most of whom are based between New York, Miami, Baltimore, and Richmond, are deeply inspired by both old school and new school East Coasts sounds. Baltimore, in particular, has provided significant inspiration for DJ Fleg who originally started out throwing old school hip hop and soul nights in the city’s local venues. DJ Fleg’s understanding of the talent, promise, and unique sound that lives in the city makes his partnership with OrchKids even more meaningful.

Even before COVID-19, funding arts programs like OrchKids in Baltimore school systems was a difficult task. Unlike the school district DJ Fleg grew up in, Baltimore City schools have struggled financially to provide even the most basic learning necessities. As a result, many schools have been forced to cut their music programs altogether. “OrchKids was developed in 2008 to address the disparity between children’s access to music in Baltimore City compared to kids living just a few miles away in affluent neighborhoods like Howard County,” says Skinner.

“Here in Baltimore city you would be lucky to find music in a lot of these schools,” he continues. "We made music a privilege in our country and it really should be a right.”

After recognizing the disparity between these neighborhoods, the team at OrchKids set out to develop a program that would fill the gap underfunded school systems had created. They based the framework of OrchKids on a Venezuelan model called El Sistema. “What El Sistema is all about is using music as a vehicle for social change,” says Skinner.

So far it appears that their hard work is paying off. The organization, which initially launched with 30 kids, has grown to serve over 2,000 kids across 40 different schools. They provide both in-school and after school music instruction for students ranging from pre-k up to high school. Some of these students have even gone on to continue playing in college. Just this year, two OrchKids students received full-ride scholarships to play in orchestras at the University of Miami and University of Hartford.

The success of the program could be attributed to the way the program is structured. OrchKids was designed to appeal to their student's strengths and the environment that they are growing up in. “Kids gravitate the most to creating their own music,” says Skinner. “Because not only is it about them creating their own beats, and their own melodies, and their own lyrics, it's an outlet. It's a chance for them to talk about what matters to them. What's going on in their community, what's going on in their world.”

DF Fleg performs at the Red Bull BC One Cypher © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

As someone who has been consistently inspired by Baltimore City and the great musicians that it birthed, DJ Fleg’s investment in the future musicians of the city is something to be admired. The innovation of a city who has managed to make a lot out of very little, has even prompted him to put together a livestream performance of the album with the all 10 band-members gathering only for the second time ever since they formed in January.