See how the 2023 Baja 1000 was won

with Tavo Vildosola Jr. win the Baja 1000 and become the 10th racer to earn the SCORE Baja Triple Crown. Driving the #7 Red Bull Trophy Truck, Menzies started in pole position, covering the challenging 1310.94-mile course from La Paz to Ensenada in 22 hours, 35 minutes, and 33 seconds.

Experience the awe-inspiring might of Menzies' 900 horsepower Trophy Truck as it roars through the unforgiving terrain, pushing the limits of both man and machine. In the heart of the action, witness the unyielding determination as he navigates the treacherous course. The thunderous engine echoes the pursuit of victory, making it abundantly clear that success in the Baja 1000 is not merely about speed but a test of endurance, strategy, and the indomitable will to emerge triumphant in one of the world's most challenging races.