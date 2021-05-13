Dominique Jones

A Harlem, New York native, Jones was a member of the USA Men's 3x3 Pan American Games team that claimed the inaugural 3x3 Pan Am Games gold medal in 2019. He also was named MVP of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2019 regular season and helped lead NY Harlem to a 6-0 performance en route to a 2019 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X South Regional Championship. He is also known for shooting his free throws with one hand, not using a traditional guide hand on the ball.