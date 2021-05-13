Dominique Jones
A Harlem, New York native, Jones was a member of the USA Men's 3x3 Pan American Games team that claimed the inaugural 3x3 Pan Am Games gold medal in 2019. He also was named MVP of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2019 regular season and helped lead NY Harlem to a 6-0 performance en route to a 2019 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X South Regional Championship. He is also known for shooting his free throws with one hand, not using a traditional guide hand on the ball.
Off the court, he works at Rising Ground, a juvenile justice program in Bronx, New York, as a development specialist, where he works with local youth who have gotten in trouble and are working to get back into their communities.
In college, he began his collegiate career with two seasons at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York before becoming a 2011 NCAA DII All-American at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas where he majored in information networking and telecommunications. As a senior, he started in all 33 games, averaged 31.8 minutes, a team-high 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, a team-high 6.3 assists and a team-high 1.5 steals per game. He also led the team to back-to-back NCAA Tournament Division II appearances.