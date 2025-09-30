The king has arrived: RBLZ Gaming’s newcomer Tekkz in profile

At just 16 years old, Donovan Hunt was branded the enfant terrible of the FIFA (now FC) scene – yet also hailed as a prodigy with a controller in hand. Today, 'Tekkz' is firmly established as one of the greatest FC players of all time. The Englishman from Exeter burst onto the world stage early, collecting countless titles and winning millions of fans.

After years with Fnatic and, more recently, two seasons at Manchester City, Hunt is now beginning a new chapter with RBLZ Gaming . For the 24-year-old, the move represents more than just a new kit and the gamertag ' RBLZ_Tekkz ' – it’s a fresh start.

From FIFA 18 to FIFA 20, I was the clear number one Donovan 'RBLZ_Tekkz' Hunt

01 From child prodigy to icon: the rise of Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt

The Red Bull Arena is the new home of Donovan 'RBLZ_Tekkz' Hunt © RBLZ Gaming

Barcelona, 2018, FUT Champions Cup: a shy teenager from England’s south coast stunned the world. Tekkz defeated seasoned pros, won the tournament and shook up the established order at the top of the game. Even 'nicolas99fc', the Iceman himself, was left reeling after a 9–3 aggregate defeat in the final against the newcomer.

Tekkz's titles and milestones 2018 FUT 19 Champions Cup (Barcelona) 2019 FUT 19 Champions Cup (Atlanta)

FUT 19 Champions Cup (Singapore)

FIFA eClub World Cup (winner with KiNG eSports)

FUT 20 Champions Cup Stage 2020 FIFA Global Series Rankings (Xbox One)

eChampions League Invitational 2023 EA Sports Cup (2nd place with Fnatic) 2024 ePremier League (winner with Manchester City) 2025 ePremier League (winner with Manchester City)

FC Pro 25 World Championship (Top 8)

High-scoring matches and never-before-seen skill combinations became the hallmarks of the Tekkz show, sparking new rivalries across the scene. Donovan Hunt versus Musaed 'Msdossary' Al Dossary (the 2018 World Champion) became a recurring showdown at major tournaments. EA FC pundit Erhan 'Dr Erhano' Kayman once described it as the Messi vs Ronaldo clash of the virtual pitch.

“From FIFA 18 to FIFA 20, I was the clear number one,” Tekkz reflects. That era saw him capture five FUT Champions Cups, the ePremier League title, and, in 2019, the FIFA eClub World Cup with KiNG eSports. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. “After that, I couldn’t quite build on my early success for a few years,” he admits. And yet, that’s what makes Tekkz fascinating: he’s not someone clinging to past glories, but a competitor who thrives on the challenge. “I want to be one of the best again. I’ll give everything to achieve that.”

02 Why the move to RBLZ Gaming marks a new beginning

A fresh start in a new jersey © RBLZ Gaming

Following stints with Fnatic and Manchester City, Tekkz chose to join RBLZ Gaming. “I felt I needed a change – to take the next step and develop myself as much as possible,” he explains.

With the multi-award-winning 'Esports Team of the Year,' he’s not only chasing silverware but also looking to grow as a professional content creator. “Up to now, my focus has always been on esports. That will change in FC 26.” Tekkz fits perfectly into the RBLZ philosophy: not just a title contender, but also a personality with reach – and he can deliver on both fronts.

I just want to give my best in everything I do Donovan 'RBLZ_Tekkz' Hunt

03 No second Anders Vejrgang: Tekkz carves his own path

The comparison with Anders Vejrgang is inevitable. The Dane defined a golden era at RBLZ Gaming, and Tekkz arrives just weeks after Vejrgang’s move to Team Falcons. “Of course I feel pressure. That’s part of it when you play for the best FC team in the world,” Tekkz admits.

But he is not a like-for-like replacement. The two differ greatly in character: Vejrgang, the fiery performer, exploding with emotion on stage and gaining cult status with every outburst; Tekkz, the calm tactician, processing frustration in private. What they share is an unrelenting drive to win.

For the community, it signals a shift in tone. Where Vejrgang was loud, Tekkz is composed. And it’s precisely this contrast that makes the handover so intriguing, highlighting the diversity within the scene.

04 Side by side with Umut and Levyfinn

RBLZ_Tekkz is starting a new chapter © RBLZ Gaming

At RBLZ Gaming, Tekkz now joins forces with multiple world champion RBLZ_Umut and current German champion RBLZ_Levyfinn. “I’m absolutely buzzing to be in a team with them,” says Tekkz. “They’re phenomenal FC players, and I can’t wait to work alongside them.”

Together with Brazilian talent RBLZ_GuiBarros – fresh from a top-four finish at the FC Pro 25 World Championship in Riyadh – RBLZ Gaming boast a quartet capable of setting new benchmarks, not only in gameplay but also in strategic depth.

05 Tekkz never stands still

Perhaps the most striking thing about Tekkz is his versatility. Rather than narrowing his focus, he excels across multiple fronts: elite competition and content creation for the FC community. “I just want to give my best in everything I do,” he says – a mantra that applies equally to his goals for the coming season.

Tekkz refuses to be pigeonholed. He isn’t the new Vejrgang – he’s continuing his own journey. Now, wearing the RBLZ Gaming jersey and armed with the ambition that made him a team world champion and five-time FUT Champions Cup winner, Tekkz is anything but a former champ. He is a king who, after pressing reset, takes the crown from the chest, dusts it off, and climbs once more onto the throne.