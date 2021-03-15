Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit mocktails are here
© Red Bull
Keep cool this summer with these mocktail recipes featuring Summer Edition Dragon Fruit.
Updated on
Have a thirst for adventure and ready to try something new this summer? For summer 2021, Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit gets exotic with the unique and delicious taste pairing of red fruits and florals.
Crack open a cold can and try out one of the unique, yet simple summer mocktail recipes below to impress you and your friends' tastebuds. Delicious for all summer activities!
#1 - The Summer Sipper
Ingredients:
- 1 Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit
- 1/2 ounce Green Tea syrup (recipe below)
- 1/2 ounce Lemon Juice
- Fresh Mint sprigs
- teeny tiny pinch of sea salt
Directions:
Served on the rocks in a tall collins glass and garnished with a big mint sprig and lemon wheel. Top with Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit.
For the Green tea syrup, super easy…
Ingredients:
- 1 bag of Green tea (Found at any grocery store)
- Steep in 1 cup HOT water for 20 minutes
Directions:
Remove the teabag and add 1 cup of sugar and dissolve. If there are dietary limitations regarding sugar, stevia or Agave are great alternatives for this recipe too.
#2 - My Endless Summer
Ingredients:
- 1 Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit
- 1/2 ounce Light Sweetened Coconut Milk
- 1/2 ounce Lime juice
- 2-3 lemongrass wheels (Cut the size of a penny, roughly)
Directions:
Served on the rocks in a tall collins glass and garnished with a lime wheel and if coconut shavings can be found, a pinch on top of the wheel and lightly toast the shavings with a lighter. Top with Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit.
~
Click here to learn more about Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit. If you choose to share, tag @RedbullUSA and use the #givesyouwings hashtag.