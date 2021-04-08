Chicago Duo DRAMA Shows Off Their Chemistry with the Red Bull Mystery Pack

Part of this story Mystery Pack View All Episodes

Na'el Shehade and Via Rosa believe in kismet—or at least a musical form of it. The Chicago duo found each other at a time when they were bored with their perspective industries and ready to transition into something new. And as they recall, something just clicked.

“I was getting tired of working in restaurants, and he was getting tired of working with rappers and music,” says Rosa. “So, I was being pulled in the music industry and he was being pulled in the restaurant industry.”

“It was interesting because at the time I was working on a lot of hip-hop stuff,” adds Shehade. “I worked on a Kanye record, I worked on a Chance the Rapper record. But for some reason, I just wasn't feeling the fulfillment from the art. I just got to a point I was like; I should do something of my own that I actually enjoy.”

The passion project turned into DRAMA, a place for the duo to explore melodic, late-night R&B, which found fans in producer Nicolas Jaar, Los Angeles radio station KCRW, and UK beat makers Gorgon City, who recently tapped DRAMA for their single, “You’ve Done Enough.”

But through it all—DRAMA have dedicated themselves to maintaining an independent spirit. It’s a mindset that assisted them as they created the moody, genre-liberated tracks of their newest release, Dance With Me. But it’s also guided their approach to the business side of making music, and working to create the kind of opportunities that led to multiple sold-out tours, a trend that they hope to continue post-COVID. (“Even if you have the best album in the world, without a good business plan, no one is going to hear it,” Shehade notes.) Their rule-breaking spirit also served them well as they took on the unpredictable Red Bull Mystery Pack.

When you first started working together, could you have pulled off something as ambitious as producing in public under a time crunch?

Via Rosa: It wouldn't have been as easy. We wouldn't have been able to do it in that short time period, even though they say, “Oh yeah, you can come in here and you get two hours to make something,” it’s really you get like 45 minutes because they want you to do intros and they want to get the lighting.

Na’el Shehade: It was a cool process. I've never been put on the spot like that.

How did the Mystery Pack vary from the usual way you work together in the studio?

NS: Well, the choice of sounds were really hard. I'll tell you that! It was not easy working off of those sounds because they weren't something that I would choose. But it was great, overall really good.

VR: We’re pretty familiar with the Splice website, so it wasn't too foreign. But definitely, like you say, we would not go in the studio and pick those sounds. We actually said that to the guys on set and they said, that's the point!

How would you describe the music you normally create together?

NS: Night sounding. More lush. A lot more, deep I would say.

VR: Dark. These sounds were like toys.

Via you mentioned Kris Kross during the Mystery Pack episode. What other influences helped guide you through the process?

VR: I was just really trying to speed through the process of how I write because usually I do a lot of listening. I feel like I'm trying to hear the song as if it was already written. I'm trying to download the lyrics from outer space. So having that small space—I was just trying to speed up the process. The room, there were waves all around it. What I mostly remember is waves. And the first thing that came to my mind was fire. Like the room is on fire, and I'm standing in the ocean, basically. I just like blurt out whatever comes to my mind in the studio probably drives Na'el crazy. If I hear something, I'm like, “Oh it's just like Scooby Doo!” I didn't even grow up listening to Kris Kross. I don't know why that came out.

I'm obsessed now with this idea of downloading lyrics from outer space.

VR: I just listen to the music and see try to imagine where this music would be playing and what's going on while this music is playing, and what's the conversation that would be happening while this music was playing. And then I just, like, wait until these words just start floating by. Once you get the first line, the song starts writing itself. For me it's all about the first line.

NS: When I was working on that song, I felt a lot of my Chicago house influences, like Paul Johnson, Mr. Marshall, and DJ Sneak. I started djing at a young age. Then I got into hip-hop and then I got back into dance music.

I love that this experience could allow you a full circle moment of coming back to the stuff that you loved and inspired you and where you got started in making music.

NS: It was weird because when I was creating the song—and I was kind of feeling the direction was going in—Via came in with a very house-y like a tone in her voice. It made sense but after five, six years of working together, you just know.

VR: I think at this point we have a pretty good idea of where the other person is going. As soon as he starts playing some chords and I hear the drums, I'm like okay, that's like the party that we're at right now. And then as soon as he hears my vocals, he’s like, ‘these are the instruments that we need.’

It seems like you're going take away a lot from this experience, transforming sounds you were unsure of into things that you love.

NS: It was challenging, but it definitely did work. It put us on the spot. I've never been in that situation before, so it was unique.

VR: Whatever comes to mind, like, don't doubt yourself. That's a hard thing to accept for me at least because I would doubt myself a lot. But I do my best to go with the first thing that comes to mind, but then also to make sure that it sounds good and that the vocabulary will outlast me, essentially.

I think you hit on a good point, even the most confident among us have moments of self-doubt.

VR: Oh yeah, if you don’t there's something wrong with you. You have to be nervous, and that's what makes it fun.