© Red Bull
Johnny “Dribble2Much” Stephene
Professional basketball personality, rapper and entrepreneur
Multi-talented rapper, NBA skills trainer and entrepreneur, Johnny “Dribble2much” Stephene has built a following that spans both sports and music. After suffering a devastating injury in pursuit of an NBA career, Dribble2much saw an opportunity to pivot his focus, building the triple threat brand we see today.
He's managed to build a large lifestyle brand backed by a social media following that reaches over 1.5 million. A following, he built while pursuing his 2 childhood dreams of basketball and rap music. As a trainer he works with NBA superstars like Chris Paul and Anthony Davis while as a recording artist and writer he’s collaborated with OT Genesis, Travis Scott, Boi-1da, and more.