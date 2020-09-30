Watch Drift Masters European Championship on FS1
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
Watch the world’s best drifters go head-to-head at one of Europe’s fastest and most challenging tracks for the Drift Masters European Championship competition on FS1.
The Drift Masters European Championship “King of Riga” competition brings together Europe’s best drifters for a one-off event in 2020. Held at one of the fastest and most challenging tracks, the Bikernieki Circuit located in the heart of Latvia’s capital city, the event became the perfect battle ground to crown this year’s king.
Drivers such as Jack Shanahan, James Deane, Piotr Wiecek and more battled it out in full-throttle, fender-to-fender, tire smoking action and put it all on the line. Don't forget to watch the hour-long Red Bull Signature Series broadcast on FS1 on Sunday, October 4th at 11am ET/8am PT to see who will stand atop the podium.
Drift Masters European Championship
- Date: Sunday, October 4th
- Time: 11am ET / 8am PT
- Network: FS1
- Length: 60-minute highlight program