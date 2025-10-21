© RB Leipzig
Boost your FC 26 Ultimate Team with these 7 underrated players
There are certain cards in FC 26 Ultimate Team that belie their rating and outperform their market value. Let us introduce you to seven of the best.
Are you looking for reinforcements for your team in FC 26 Ultimate Team? You don't always have to buy the cards with very highest ratings you can afford. Some players don't necessarily have the best overall numbers, but they'll still improve your team enormously. Here we present seven players who play better than their raw numbers would suggest.
Prices shown from the transfer market in FC 26 Ultimate Team are from September 30, 2025 and vary daily.
01
Micky Van de Ven - Tottenham Hotspur
Micky van de Ven facts
You can tell from the high price alone that Micky van de Ven's overall rating in FC 26 should be higher. The Dutchman, who used to play for VfL Wolfsburg and has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur since 2023, is very popular in FC 26 Ultimate Team and will be found in many teams, especially at the start of the season. Reasons for this include his pace (90) and physique (80).
02
David Raum (in-form) - RB Leipzig
David Raum (in-form) facts
The new captain of RB Leipzig has been rewarded by EA Sports for his strong performances at the start of the season in the Red Bulls' jersey with an in-form card in FC 26 Ultimate Team. For fewer than 20,000 coins, you can get an FC 26 version of David Raum, who plays particularly well thanks to his pace (88) and physicality (81).
03
Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit
Trinity Rodman facts
USWNT star from Washington Spirit, Trinity Rodman is once again one of the cards that's played an above average amount by the community in FC 26 - in large part due to her speed (91), her physicality (82) and her strong dribbling (83).
04
Ridle Baku - RB Leipzig
Ridle Baku facts
Ridle Baku, RB Leizig's top performer at the start of the season, is a real bargain in FC 26 Ultimate Team. For under 1,000 coins, you can add an all-rounder to your squad. All his key stats are over 70, with pace and dribbling topping 80.
05
Omar Marmoush - Manchester City
Omar Marmoush facts
Former Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush - now a team-mate of Erling Haaland at Manchester City - has to feature on this list. His overall rating in FC 26 Ultimate Team feels more like 87 than 84 because his ratings for pace (89), dribbling (86) and shooting (85) are outstanding.
06
Jeremie Frimpong - Liverpool FC
Jeremie Frimpong facts
Like Marmoush, Jeremie Frimpong has also recently starred in the Bundesliga and was part of Xabi Alonso's successful team at Bayer 04 Leverkusen. While Alonso's path led back to Real Madrid, Frimpong moved to Liverpool. In FC 26 Ultimate Team, the same applies to Frimpong as to Marmoush - his pace (94) in particular is incredible.
07
Nico Williams - Athletic Bilbao
Nico Williams facts
We can't really call Nico Williams a bargain. The star from Spain will cost you 200,000 coins at time of writing. The reason for that is the FC 26 Ultimate Team card of the 2024 European champion plays extremely well. His 93 Pace and 87 Dribbling are just two of the many good reasons to fork out the necessary coins for the Basque winger.
About the author
Chris Knoth is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. He's now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 26.