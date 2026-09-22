The complete guide to every Icon in FC 27

Icons are among the most desirable items in FC 27. Celebrating some of the best players to ever grace the sport, they’re high-rated and usually great for upgrading your teams. Here’s the full list of all Icons in FC 27, including the ten new ones added this year, those that have been upgraded from Heroes, and the ones returning after FC 26.
01
All New Icons in FC 27
Ten new Icons have been added to the game this year. They are:
Christine Sinclair - ST - 91 Rated
Christine Sinclair is the all-time leading goalscorer in women’s international football. She’s made over 300 appearances for Canada, winning gold at the 2020 Olympics, ending her career with 190 goals for her nation. In club football, she won the 2013, 2017, and 2022 MWSL Championships for the Portland Thorns.
Ellen White - ST - 89 Rated
A legend of the European football scene, White is England Women’s all-time top scorer, scoring 52 goals. She also won the Women’s Super League twice with Arsenal, and the FA Cup once with each of Arsenal and Manchester City.
Formiga - CDM - 90 Rated
As a mainstay of the Brazilian national team, Formiga won silver medals in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, while also reaching the 2007 World Cup final. She played 234 times for Brazil, being one of the most capped players in history.
Hege Riise - CM - 90 Rated
The Norwegian midfielder was a key part of her nation’s win at the 1993 Euros, as well as the World Cup in 1995. Before the end of her career, she also won an Olympic gold in 2000.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge - ST - 90 Rated
Before being chairman to the board at FC Bayern, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was a big player for the club. He won two European Cups, two Bundesliga titles and two Ballon d’Or trophies. He was a lethal striker for his nation too, winning the Euros in 1980.
Pepe – CB - 89 Rated
The Real Madrid legend was part of the famous backline that won three Champions League titles for the Spanish club. While he loved an argument on the pitch, he was a phenomenal defender, winning the Euros with Portugal in 2016.
Raphael Varane - CB - 90 Rated
Another Real Madrid legend, the French centre back won a huge four Champions League trophies. He was a calmer presence than his Portuguese counterpart, eventually moving to Manchester United to bring some experience to their backline. For his nation, he also won the 2018 World Cup, playing every minute along the way.
Sergio Aguero - ST - 90 Rated
Known for his 94th-minute goal against QPR to win Manchester City the Premier League title, the Argentinian is an Icon of English football. He won multiple trophies with the Manchester club, on top of the Copa America with his nation in 2021.
Tobin Heath - RW - 90 Rated
While she won two NWSL trophies with the Portland Timbers, Heath is synonymous with her time on the national team stage. As a mainstay of the United States team, she won both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.
Yuki Nagasato - CAM - 89 Rated
Nagasato played a key role in Japan’s victory over the USA in the 2011 World Cup final. Unlike many other female Icons, she plied her trade across the world, playing in Germany, England, the USA and even Australia.
02
Hero to Icon upgrades
On top of the ten brand new icons, four players who were Heroes in FC 26 have been upgraded to Icons for FC 27. They are:
- Lucio - 89 - CB
- Yaya Toure - 88 - CM
- Maicon - 88 - RB
- Papin - 89 – ST
This means that Papin is no longer the only Ballon d’Or winner who wasn’t an Icon in the game.
03
All other Icon players in FC 27
Below is a full list of all other icons in FC 27. A lot of players have been upgraded to make them more useable.
95 rated
- Pelé - CAM / ST
- Diego Maradona - CAM / ST
94 rated
- Ronaldo - ST
- Zinedine Zidane - CAM / CM
93 rated
- Johan Cruyff - CAM / ST
- Mia Hamm - ST / CAM / RW
- Paolo Maldini - CB / LB
- Garrincha - RW / RM
- Franz Beckenbauer - CB / CDM / CM
92 rated
- Ferenc Puskás - ST
- Birgit Prinz - ST
- Andrés Iniesta - CM / CAM / LW
- Bobby Charlton - CAM
- Nadine Angerer - GK
- Gerd Müller - ST
- Zlatan Ibrahimović - ST
- Gianluigi Buffon - GK
91 rated
- Thierry Henry - ST / LW
- Alex Morgan - ST
- Zico - CAM / CM
- Xavi - CM / CDM / CAM
- Roberto Baggio - CAM
- Eusébio - ST
- Carlos Alberto - RB / CB
- Franco Baresi - CB
- Cafu - RB
- Marco van Basten - ST
- Homare Sawa - CM / CAM
- Oliver Kahn - GK
- Zlatan Ibrahimović - ST
- Ruud Gullit - CAM / CM / ST
90 rated
- Roberto Carlos - LB
- Dennis Bergkamp - ST / CAM
- Rivaldo - LW / LM / CAM
- George Best - RW / CAM / LW
- Raúl - ST
- Camille Abily - CM / CAM
- Caroline Seger - CM / CDM
- Andrea Pirlo - CM / CDM
- Iker Casillas - GK
- Aya Miyama - LM / CM / LW
- Lothar Matthäus - CM / CB / CDM
- Bobby Moore - CB
- Julie Foudy - CM / CDM
- Lotta Schelin - ST / LM / LW
- Alessandro Del Piero - CAM / ST
- Toni Kroos - CM / CDM / CAM
- Luís Figo - RW / RM / CAM
- Rivellino - CAM
- Kenny Dalglish - ST
- Kaká - CAM
- Wayne Rooney - ST
89 rated
- Francesco Totti - ST / CAM
- Steven Gerrard - CM / CDM
- Marcelo - LB
- Philipp Lahm - RB / LB / CDM
- Javier Zanetti - RB / LB / CM
- Alessandro Nesta - CB
- Hugo Sánchez - ST
- Hristo Stoichkov - ST / RW / LW
- Jairzinho - RW / RM / ST
- Alan Shearer - ST
- Peter Schmeichel - GK
- Gary Lineker - ST
- Emilio Butragueño - ST
- Samuel Eto'o - ST
- Fabio Cannavaro - CB
- Sócrates - CAM
- Carles Puyol - CB / RB
- Didier Drogba - ST
- Eric Cantona - ST
- Kelly Smith - ST
- Jones - CB
- Ruud van Nistelrooy - ST
- Lilian Thuram - RB / CB
- Rio Ferdinand - CB
- Paul Scholes - CM / CAM
- Gabriel Batistuta - ST
- Roy Keane - CM / CDM
- Marcel Desailly - CB / CDM
- Pavel Nedvěd - LM / CAM / LW
- Frank Lampard - CM / CAM
- Andriy Shevchenko - ST / RW
88 rated
- Cha Bum-kun - ST / RW
- Sissi - CAM
- Michael Owen - ST
- Petr Čech - GK
- Ronald Koeman - CB
- David Beckham - RM / CM / RW
- Bastian Schweinsteiger - CM / LM
- Franck Ribéry - LM / LW
- Elise Pichon - ST
- Miroslav Klose - ST
- Gheorghe Hagi - CAM / CM / LM
- Patrick Vieira - CM / CDM
- Edwin van der Sar - GK
- Laurent Blanc - CB / CAM
- Fernando Hierro - CB
- Michael Laudrup - CAM / LW
- Juan Román Riquelme - CAM
- Robin van Persie - ST
- Gareth Bale - RW / ST / LW
- Fernando Torres - ST
- Robert Pirès - LM / CAM
- Patrick Kluivert - ST
- Ian Wright - ST
- John Barnes - LW / LM / CAM
- Dunga - CDM
- Michael Essien - CDM / CM
- Giorgio Chiellini - CB
- Mario Kempes - ST
- Gianluca Zambrotta - RB / LB
- Claude Makélélé - CDM / CM / RM
- Fernando Torres - ST
- Geoff Hurst - ST
- Hernán Crespo - ST
- Frank Rijkaard - CDM / CB / CM
- Nemanja Vidić - CB
- Gennaro Gattuso - CDM / CM
- Ashley Cole - LB
- Emmanuel Petit - CDM / LB / CM
- Sol Campbell - CB
- Ian Rush - ST
There is a chance for more Icons to be added to the game throughout the season. We will keep this page updated if and when that happens.
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