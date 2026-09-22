The complete guide to every Icon in FC 27

Icons are among the most desirable items in FC 27 . Celebrating some of the best players to ever grace the sport, they’re high-rated and usually great for upgrading your teams. Here’s the full list of all Icons in FC 27, including the ten new ones added this year, those that have been upgraded from Heroes, and the ones returning after FC 26.

01 All New Icons in FC 27

Hege Riise helped lead Norway to victory at the 1995 World Cup © EA Sports

Ten new Icons have been added to the game this year. They are:

Christine Sinclair - ST - 91 Rated

Christine Sinclair is the all-time leading goalscorer in women’s international football. She’s made over 300 appearances for Canada, winning gold at the 2020 Olympics, ending her career with 190 goals for her nation. In club football, she won the 2013, 2017, and 2022 MWSL Championships for the Portland Thorns.

Ellen White - ST - 89 Rated

A legend of the European football scene, White is England Women’s all-time top scorer, scoring 52 goals. She also won the Women’s Super League twice with Arsenal, and the FA Cup once with each of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Formiga - CDM - 90 Rated

As a mainstay of the Brazilian national team, Formiga won silver medals in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, while also reaching the 2007 World Cup final. She played 234 times for Brazil, being one of the most capped players in history.

Hege Riise - CM - 90 Rated

The Norwegian midfielder was a key part of her nation’s win at the 1993 Euros, as well as the World Cup in 1995. Before the end of her career, she also won an Olympic gold in 2000.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge - ST - 90 Rated

Before being chairman to the board at FC Bayern, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was a big player for the club. He won two European Cups, two Bundesliga titles and two Ballon d’Or trophies. He was a lethal striker for his nation too, winning the Euros in 1980.

Agüero, Pepe, Rummenigge and Varane are among the Icons in FC 27 © EA Sports

Pepe – CB - 89 Rated

The Real Madrid legend was part of the famous backline that won three Champions League titles for the Spanish club. While he loved an argument on the pitch, he was a phenomenal defender, winning the Euros with Portugal in 2016.

Raphael Varane - CB - 90 Rated

Another Real Madrid legend, the French centre back won a huge four Champions League trophies. He was a calmer presence than his Portuguese counterpart, eventually moving to Manchester United to bring some experience to their backline. For his nation, he also won the 2018 World Cup, playing every minute along the way.

Sergio Aguero - ST - 90 Rated

Known for his 94th-minute goal against QPR to win Manchester City the Premier League title, the Argentinian is an Icon of English football. He won multiple trophies with the Manchester club, on top of the Copa America with his nation in 2021.

Tobin Heath - RW - 90 Rated

While she won two NWSL trophies with the Portland Timbers, Heath is synonymous with her time on the national team stage. As a mainstay of the United States team, she won both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Yuki Nagasato - CAM - 89 Rated

Nagasato played a key role in Japan’s victory over the USA in the 2011 World Cup final. Unlike many other female Icons, she plied her trade across the world, playing in Germany, England, the USA and even Australia.

02 Hero to Icon upgrades

Maicon is one of four players making the leap from Hero to Icon © EA Sports

On top of the ten brand new icons, four players who were Heroes in FC 26 have been upgraded to Icons for FC 27. They are:

Lucio - 89 - CB

Yaya Toure - 88 - CM

Maicon - 88 - RB

Papin - 89 – ST

This means that Papin is no longer the only Ballon d’Or winner who wasn’t an Icon in the game.

03 All other Icon players in FC 27

Samuel Eto'o is an 89 rated Icon © EA Sports

Below is a full list of all other icons in FC 27. A lot of players have been upgraded to make them more useable.

95 rated

Pelé - CAM / ST

Diego Maradona - CAM / ST

94 rated

Ronaldo - ST

Zinedine Zidane - CAM / CM

93 rated

Johan Cruyff - CAM / ST

Mia Hamm - ST / CAM / RW

Paolo Maldini - CB / LB

Garrincha - RW / RM

Franz Beckenbauer - CB / CDM / CM

92 rated

Ferenc Puskás - ST

Birgit Prinz - ST

Andrés Iniesta - CM / CAM / LW

Bobby Charlton - CAM

Nadine Angerer - GK

Gerd Müller - ST

Zlatan Ibrahimović - ST

Gianluigi Buffon - GK

91 rated

Thierry Henry - ST / LW

Alex Morgan - ST

Zico - CAM / CM

Xavi - CM / CDM / CAM

Roberto Baggio - CAM

Eusébio - ST

Carlos Alberto - RB / CB

Franco Baresi - CB

Cafu - RB

Marco van Basten - ST

Homare Sawa - CM / CAM

Oliver Kahn - GK

Zlatan Ibrahimović - ST

Ruud Gullit - CAM / CM / ST

90 rated

Roberto Carlos - LB

Dennis Bergkamp - ST / CAM

Rivaldo - LW / LM / CAM

George Best - RW / CAM / LW

Raúl - ST

Camille Abily - CM / CAM

Caroline Seger - CM / CDM

Andrea Pirlo - CM / CDM

Iker Casillas - GK

Aya Miyama - LM / CM / LW

Lothar Matthäus - CM / CB / CDM

Bobby Moore - CB

Julie Foudy - CM / CDM

Lotta Schelin - ST / LM / LW

Alessandro Del Piero - CAM / ST

Toni Kroos - CM / CDM / CAM

Luís Figo - RW / RM / CAM

Rivellino - CAM

Kenny Dalglish - ST

Kaká - CAM

Wayne Rooney - ST

89 rated

Francesco Totti - ST / CAM

Steven Gerrard - CM / CDM

Marcelo - LB

Philipp Lahm - RB / LB / CDM

Javier Zanetti - RB / LB / CM

Alessandro Nesta - CB

Hugo Sánchez - ST

Hristo Stoichkov - ST / RW / LW

Jairzinho - RW / RM / ST

Alan Shearer - ST

Peter Schmeichel - GK

Gary Lineker - ST

Emilio Butragueño - ST

Samuel Eto'o - ST

Fabio Cannavaro - CB

Sócrates - CAM

Carles Puyol - CB / RB

Didier Drogba - ST

Eric Cantona - ST

Kelly Smith - ST

Jones - CB

Ruud van Nistelrooy - ST

Lilian Thuram - RB / CB

Rio Ferdinand - CB

Paul Scholes - CM / CAM

Gabriel Batistuta - ST

Roy Keane - CM / CDM

Marcel Desailly - CB / CDM

Pavel Nedvěd - LM / CAM / LW

Frank Lampard - CM / CAM

Andriy Shevchenko - ST / RW

88 rated

Cha Bum-kun - ST / RW

Sissi - CAM

Michael Owen - ST

Petr Čech - GK

Ronald Koeman - CB

David Beckham - RM / CM / RW

Bastian Schweinsteiger - CM / LM

Franck Ribéry - LM / LW

Elise Pichon - ST

Miroslav Klose - ST

Gheorghe Hagi - CAM / CM / LM

Patrick Vieira - CM / CDM

Edwin van der Sar - GK

Laurent Blanc - CB / CAM

Fernando Hierro - CB

Michael Laudrup - CAM / LW

Juan Román Riquelme - CAM

Robin van Persie - ST

Gareth Bale - RW / ST / LW

Fernando Torres - ST

Robert Pirès - LM / CAM

Patrick Kluivert - ST

Ian Wright - ST

John Barnes - LW / LM / CAM

Dunga - CDM

Michael Essien - CDM / CM

Giorgio Chiellini - CB

Mario Kempes - ST

Gianluca Zambrotta - RB / LB

Claude Makélélé - CDM / CM / RM

Fernando Torres - ST

Geoff Hurst - ST

Hernán Crespo - ST

Frank Rijkaard - CDM / CB / CM

Nemanja Vidić - CB

Gennaro Gattuso - CDM / CM

Ashley Cole - LB

Emmanuel Petit - CDM / LB / CM

Sol Campbell - CB

Ian Rush - ST

There is a chance for more Icons to be added to the game throughout the season. We will keep this page updated if and when that happens.

About the author Who is Tom Hopkins? Tom is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in both gaming and sports. He has been Editor-in-Chief at multiple sites, leading teams at Gfinity and Twinfinite. He’s an expert in all things Formula One, football, EA Sports FC and more.