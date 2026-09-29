The 11 future stars you need to know in EA FC 27 Career Mode

What drives players to keep coming back to EA FC's Career Mode ? For most of us, it's finding the best young talents, developing them and turning them into club legends. In EA FC 27, however, turning that fantasy into reality has become more challenging. The transfer market has been overhauled, and the competition is now getting in on the action. “Other clubs are now snatching players right from under your nose – the very ones you’ve just bid on,” says EA Sports producer Andreas Wilsdorf,.

That means knowing who you want early on – and being prepared to fight for those players – can make all the difference. Here, we introduce you to 11 young talents who are definitely worth fighting for.

Quotation Other clubs are now snatching players right from under your nose Andreas Wilsdorf, Career Mode Line Producer, EA Sports

01 Endrick (Real Madrid)

Endrick in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

Brazilian striker Endrick has been one of the best-known names among young talents for years, and he starts EA FC 27 with an Overall Rating (OVR) of 79. With a Potential (POT) of 91, he's got plenty of room to develop. For clubs with the budget to sign him, Endrick is a top option up front.

Endrick's stats Age 20 Position ST

02 Jorthy Mokio (Ajax)

Jorthy Mokio in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

Jorthy Mokio was already one of the biggest talents in EA FC 26’s Career Mode and remains one of the game’s best-value prospects. The Belgian can play as a defensive midfielder or in central defense, costs less than €4m and can reach an OVR of 89 if he develops well.

Jorthy Mokio's stats Age 18 Position CDM

03 Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)

Jorrel Hato in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

The Dutchman at Chelsea is one of the most versatile defensive players in EA FC 27 Career Mode. He can play at left-back, centre-back or even as a defensive midfielder when needed. With an OVR of 78, Hato is ready to become a first-team regular, while his potential of 89 makes him an exciting long-term option.

Jorrel Hato's stats Age 20 Position LB

04 Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig)

Antonio Nusa in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

Antonio Nusa reached the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup with Norway and has been a key player at RB Leipzig for the past two years. With 85 Pace, 85 Dribbling and a market value of less than $22m, he offers an impressive all-round package for anyone looking for a left winger in the Bundesliga.

Antonio Nusa's stats Age 21 Position LW

05 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)

Rio Ngumoha in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

Having announced himself in 2025 with a last-minute winner for Liverpool at Newcastle United, Rio Ngumoha already boasts an OVR of 75 in EA FC 27. With 90 Pace and a market value of around $3m, he's an affordable winger with plenty of room to develop.

Rio Ngumoha's stats Age 18 Position LM

06 Arthur Vermeeren (Royal Antwerp)

Arthur Vermeeren in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

The Belgian remains under contract with RB Leipzig but is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp in his home country. With 78 Passing and 77 Dribbling, he can play as an eight or defensive midfielder. Vermeeren’s OVR of 76 gives him a strong foundation, with plenty of scope for further development throughout his career.

Arthur Vermeeren's stats Age 21 Position CM

07 El Chadaille Bitshiabu (Galatasaray Istanbul)

El Chadaille Bitshiabu in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

The Frenchman is a top investment for your defense. El Chadaille Bitshiabu joined the Red Bulls in Leipzig from the PSG youth academy and costs around $12m in Career Mode. He's currently on loan at Galatasaray in Istanbul. Give him two seasons of regular playing time and you could have a centre-back of the highest standard.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu's stats Age 21 Position CB

08 Assane Diao (Como)

Assane Diao in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

With a Pace rating of 90, Diao is one of the fastest wingers among the game’s young talents. The Senegalese wideman, who plays for the big success story in Italian football right now, can operate on either flank. With a market value of around $17m, he's an option for clubs looking to add more speed to their counter-attacks.

Assane Diao's stats Age 21 Position RM

09 Pablo García (Real Betis)

Pablo García in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

A hidden gem from Spain, Pablo García starts with an OVR of 70, costs around $4m and has one of the highest potential ratings of any right winger in the game. Send him out on loan in his first season and he could be ready for a place in your starting line-up from the second season onwards.

Pablo García's stats Age 20 Position RW

10 Francesco Camarda (AC Milan)

Francesco Camarda in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

The Italian striker is the cheapest centre-forward with this level of potential in EA FC 27 Career Mode. For less than $3m, Camarda is an exciting prospect to add to your squad. With enough playing time, he can improve by more than 20 points.

Francesco Camarda's stats Age 18 Position ST

11 Konstantinos Karetsas (Borussia Dortmund)

Konstantinos Karetsas in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

The Greek midfielder at Borussia Dortmund has an OVR of 76 and is ready to make an immediate impact. At 18, he's also one of the youngest talents at this level. For clubs with a medium-sized budget, Konstantinos Karetsas is an ideal number 10 with plenty of room for long-term development.

Konstantinos Karetsas's stats Age 18 Position CAM

About the author Who is Aykut Özbey? Aykut is a content creator and the person behind 30minkicken . He's been an editor for many years and has worked as an expert on FIFA/EA FC both in front of and behind the TV camera.