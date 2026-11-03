FC 27 Gauntlet mode explained: How to win matches and earn the best rewards

Live Events offer some of the most unique challenges and rewards in EA FC 27 Ultimate Team, and Gauntlet is one of the most interesting. First introduced in FC 26, the mode tests your squad depth and tactical flexibility, challenging you to win matches with multiple teams rather than relying on your usual starting XI.

Here's how Gauntlet works, what rewards you can earn and how to make the most of every attempt.

01 How does Gauntlet mode work in EA FC 27?

Gauntlet mode challenges you to win matches using entirely different teams © EA Sports

Gauntlet mode in FC 27 is challenging, but pretty simple. You need to win a set number of matches, usually two or three, using an entirely different team of players in each one.

If you win one match, switch teams, and lose the next, you’ve failed and have to start the Gauntlet run from the beginning.

No players can be used in two different matches, including players on your bench, so it’s smart to go into the mode with your teams planned in advance. You then earn rewards depending on how many matches you win across multiple attempts, as well as an additional reward for winning every match in a single Gauntlet run.

02 How many entries do you get in Gauntlet?

You can enter Gauntlet a maximum of 10 times during the event. If the Gauntlet requires you to win two games, that means you can play a maximum of 20 matches.

Sometimes, EA Sports will add a daily limit that refreshes every 24 hours instead. That can allow you to have up to 10 entries a day. You can see how many attempts you have left from the mode’s main screen, in the Play section of Ultimate Team.

03 When does Gauntlet start and end in EA FC 27?

You can earn rewards at any point that the Gauntlet is live © EA Sports

Ultimate Gauntlet starts at 7pm CET (6pm UTC) on the days it goes live, and runs until the same time the following Friday. You can earn rewards at any time during those times, and you don’t have to play the mode throughout the week. If you want to complete all of the objectives on the final day, you can.

04 What rewards can you earn in Gauntlet?

The rewards for Ultimate Gauntlet change each time a new event begins. However, what you have to do to get the rewards normally remains the same.

There will be 10 objectives to complete, and you’ll unlock the group reward if you complete eight of them. The objectives often include scoring in multiple matches, winning matches and going perfect in runs by winning every game three times.

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Thankfully, if you play well and win matches, winning the Gauntlet run three times, you’ll get the group rewards quickly. If you win your first six matches in the mode, you will complete eight of the objectives, and you won’t need to worry about the objectives that ask you to score in a high number of matches.

05 How to win more matches in Gauntlet

Consistency is key in winning a Gauntlet challenge © EA Sports

The best thing to do when starting an Ultimate Gauntlet run is to think about consistency. While every player in your two teams need to be different, you should keep everything else possible the same.

That means you should use the same tactics across your two teams, the same formations, and same set-up. Don’t just use your regular team and throw a second team together with whatever players you have in your club.

Make sure you’re familiar with your second team’s players, keeping in mind which foot their weak one is and what playstyles they have. That will help you play similarly with your second team to how you do with your first, limiting the drop off in quality between your first and second squads.

Also, it’s smart to start each Gauntlet run with your second team. Therefore, if you win it, you have a better chance of winning the second match because you’re using your favorite team. That means you’re not wasting time on a run by winning with your better team and then losing with your lower quality one.

However you approach it, Ultimate Gauntlet is worth playing whenever it's live, as the rewards are really good for the amount of time you have to invest. Especially if you’re able to win most of the matches you play and can complete the objectives quickly.

About the author Who is Tom Hopkins? Tom is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in both gaming and sports. He has been Editor-in-Chief at multiple sites, leading teams at Gfinity and Twinfinite. He’s an expert in all things Formula One, football, EA Sports FC and more.