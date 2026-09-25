EA FC 27 Ultimate Team: All the new features revealed

Since the official reveal trailer from EA Sports at the end of July, it’s been clear that EA FC 27 is introducing a completely new mode called The Grounds . But that’s not the only major change coming to the game, as Football Ultimate Team (FUT) is set to receive its biggest update in years. Here’s everything you need to know about the new features coming to FUT in EA FC 27.

01 FUT Gallery: Sets, rewards and tokens

The FUT Gallery is one of the biggest new additions to EA FC 27’s Ultimate Team mode, giving players a permanent archive for the player items they have collected throughout their FUT journey. Rather than losing a record of items when they leave your club, the Gallery is designed to preserve your collection and organize it into sets based on nations, leagues, clubs and campaigns.

Completing sets and building up your Gallery is tied to progression, with rewards including kits, badges and access to items from the new Hall of FUT, a new player item type celebrating players who have become iconic figures in Ultimate Team history.

The FUT Gallery shows every Player Item that's passed through your club © EA Sports

On PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2, the Gallery also gets a more immersive presentation through the Gallery Hub. Instead of simply browsing a conventional menu, players can explore their collection in a three-dimensional environment, giving FUT’s new collecting system a more visual and interactive feel.

Will the FUT Gallery be a success?

This is a feature with the greatest long-term potential. Those who have invested heavily in FUT in previous versions of the game will finally see a tangible result that goes beyond their current squad.

02 FUT Evolutions: Pathways and preview

Evolutions are getting two significant upgrades in EA FC 27, giving players more control over how they develop their cards. The first is Pathways, which introduces branching upgrade routes for selected Evolutions. Now you can choose between different upgrades, such as improving a player’s dribbling and adding the Technical PlayStyle, or boosting defensive awareness and adding Jockey.

The second addition is Evolution Chain Preview, designed to make planning your Evos easier. Before committing to an Evolution, you can now look beyond the immediate upgrade and preview which potential Evolutions could become available afterwards. That means you can assess a longer-term development route for a player before spending your Evolution slot, rather than discovering later that an upgrade has taken your card in a direction you didn’t want.

Evolutions are set to become even more exciting in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

Why the Evolutions upgrade matters

Pathways is the feature that could finally make Evolutions more interesting. Until now, Evos have often felt like a predetermined path. The preview of Evo chains is exactly what the community has been calling for for years and has so far only been accessible via third-party platforms.

03 Roles and Attacking Spatial Awareness

All special cards in EA FC 27 are set to automatically receive Role++ in all positions within their primary and secondary roles, which promises significantly more tactical freedom. Added to this is Attacking Spatial Awareness, which is designed to make AI players more aware of the space around them.

Rather than making predictable runs or moving into crowded areas, attackers can now make smarter runs based on the developing play, available space, defensive positioning and the offside line. New triggered curved runs and pass-and-follow runs also give players greater control over movement off the ball.

A more dynamic offering

The changes to Roles could be among the most significant additions to FUT 27, as it resolves one of the biggest frustrations of recent years, namely cards that couldn’t be deployed in the desired position. Alongside this, Attacking Spatial Awareness will bring more creativity to attacking play as the movement should be far more varied.

Josko Gvardiol tackles Jamal Musiala in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

04 Item Balance: changing the FUT power curve

EA Sports says it wants to significantly reduce the gap between base cards and the strongest seasonal cards compared to EA FC 26 . As part of that approach, the maximum number of PlayStyle+ on a single Item will fall from five to three, while the scale of Attribute upgrades throughout the season will also be reduced.

EA is also cutting the number of weeks featuring a Campaign Squad by approximately five across the year. Those periods will still include other live-service content, but without a new Campaign Squad, giving major campaigns and their featured Items more opportunity to stand out.

Assessing the problem with card inflation

One of the major problems in EA FC 26 was that anyone who took a brief break in December stood virtually no chance against players with cards from February. Therefore, fewer campaign weeks and a narrower gap between base and top cards sound like a step in the right direction.

05 Other significant changes in Ultimate Team

Holographic cards are premium variants of existing special cards © EA Sports

Here’s a concise overview of the other major changes being introduced to Ultimate Team in EA FC 27.

FUT 27 Feature Erklärung Streamlined Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) Instead of managing team chemistry or rigid squad ratings, players fill a progress bar using eligible club items toward a target score Holographic items Every special card gets a holographic version, which is rarer in the pack pool and looks visually distinct Single Player Live Events For the first time, the mode is being expanded to include themed offline challenges. End of match rewards Match Coins and Season Points (SP) are earned immediately after finishing a game in select modes Event tokens Players progressing through campaigns can choose specific rewards from a dedicated token store rather than relying entirely on random pack drops

Watch the video below for a deep dive on what to expect from Ultimate Team in EA FC 27:

About the author Who is Aykut Özbey? Aykut is a content creator and the face behind 30minkicken. He has been an editor for many years and has worked as a FIFA/EA FC expert both in front of and behind the TV camera.