© EA Sports
EA FC: How tactics codes can change the game
In EA Sports FC 25, you've got the ability to instantly import tactics from other players through a simple code. We explain how this works and which tactics the all-conquering RBLZ Gaming recommend.
Before the release of FC 25, adopting tactics from other players was a very time-consuming process. Every setting had to be adjusted manually and that took a lot of time. However, there's now a feature that takes all the effort out of it for you; EA Sports have introduced tactics codes. Here we explain everything about them and also reveal which tactics the FC pros from RBLZ Gaming recommend.
01
What are tactics codes in EA FC?
Tactics codes are small character strings that you can use to import complete tactical settings into FC 25 - including formation, build-up play, defensive style and player roles. This means that if pros - such as world champions RBLZ_Umut and RBLZ_Vejrgang - share their tactics codes, you can copy and adopt them.
02
How do you use tactics codes in EA FC?
To use the tactics codes shared by other players in FC 25, simply follow the steps below:
- Open Ultimate Team
- Press Club/Team and then L3 (left stick)
- Go to Team Management
- Press right and enter the code via Import
03
What are the advantages of tactics codes in EA FC?
Tactics codes in FC 25 offer two main advantages:
Plug and play
While you previously had to set tactics manually in a time-consuming process, it's now much quicker to set them using tactics codes.
Benefit from collective experience
You no longer have to spend hours trying to find the best tactics yourself, but can trust the opinion of the EA FC community. If a tactic used by thousands of players, that's a good sign. Of course, you can continue to tinker with your favourite tactical set-up - nobody's telling you not to - but if you don't want to take the time to do so, using tactics codes from the community is a great alternative.
04
What else is there to consider with tactics codes in EA FC?
The tactics code feature in FC 25 does still have one issue: if the player who provided a code changes their tactics, the code also changes. So if you want to use a code that's already a few weeks or even months old, it may no longer work.
To get round this, it's best to copy the code quickly after it's been shared by the respective player.
05
What EA FC tactics codes do RBLZ Gaming recommend?
RBLZ Gaming are the most successful EA FC team in the world; in addition to the world champions RBLZ_Umut and RBLZ_Vejrgang, the squad also includes the current German champion RBLZ_Levyfinn. They regularly provide tips for EA Sports FC on their channels and also often reveal meta tactics.
Two tactics for EA FC 25 from RBLZ_Vejrgang
Use Anders Verjrgang's 4-4-2 tactics code: $4?JU?%rvx5
Use Anders Verjrgang's 4-2-1-3 tactics code: r#FLKwMy14@