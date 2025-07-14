While EA Sports FC 25 is currently still being played by gamers worldwide, more and more information about its successor, FC 26, is leaking out online. Before the next iteration hits the stores, we're going to give you an overview with all the important information and answer all your questions about next season's must-have football title. When will the game be released? Which platforms can you play it on? What new features will there be? Find out all this and more below.

01 When is EA FC 26 released?

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in new colours in FC 26 © EA Sports

Traditionally, FC has been released at the end of September in recent years - and this year is likely no exception. September 26 is ithe most likely date, with the publisher expected to make an official announcement in July.

You'll then most likely be able to buy FC 26 in two different editions:

Standard Edition

Ultimate Edition (which includes early access and additional content)

The Ultimate Edition usually includes in-game bonuses for Ultimate Team, clubs and the career mode in addition to early access.

You can also expect to be able to use the Web and Companion App again for early team building in FC Ultimate Team. As soon as we know concrete details, we'll let you know here.

02 On which platforms will EA FC 26 be available?

FC 26 platforms (unconfirmed) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 PC Mobile

It'll be exciting to see how the version looks on the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2. The hype surrounding the console, which was released on June 5, is currently huge.

03 How much will EA FC 26 cost?

Prices will vary depending on what part of the world you live in.

04 What leagues and licences will feature in EA FC 26?

Trinity Rodman made FC25's team of the season © EA Sports

Licence rights change every year, so you can easily lose track of which leagues and teams are included. For FC 25, for example, publisher EA Sports gained the licences for SSC Napoli and AS Roma, but lost the licences for the Milan clubs AC and Inter. According to rumours, the Liga MX (Mexican league) will return to the game, and they're also working on integrating more women's teams and national teams into FC 26.

However, most of the game remains the same - almost all leagues and clubs from FC 25 are still included in the game and provide a realistic feel. You can also expect the Swiss Super League with clubs such as champions FC Basel and Young Boys Bern to be included in the game.

Expected licensed leagues and competitions in FC 26:

Country Leagues and competitions England Premier League, FA Cup, EFL, Barclays Women's Super League Spain La Liga, Liga F Germany Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, 3. Liga, Frauen-Bundesliga France Ligue 1, D1 Arkema Italy Serie A, Coppa Italia USA MLS, National Women's Soccer League Portugal Primeira Liga Belgium Jupiler League Netherlands Eredivisie Argentina LPF Argentina Saudi Arabia RSL - Saudi Professional League South Korea K League China Chinese Super League Australia A-League Turkey Süper Lig Romania SuperLiga Poland Ekstraklasa Austria Austrian Bundesliga Switzerland Swiss Super League Denmark Super Liga Scotland Scottish Premiership Ireland SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Sweden Allsvenskan Norway Eliteserien India Indian Super League Mexico Liga MX (rumoured)

05 Who's on the cover of EA FC 26?

EA FC 25 cover with Jude Bellingham © EA Sports

FC 25 had a new cover star in the shape of English midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid lynchpin can be seen on the cover of both the Standard and Ultimate Editions, making him the youngest cover star in the history of the game. Although this is yet to be confirmed, Bellingham is expected to remain for FC 26, so we look set for a second FC season with the Birmingham boy on the cover.

06 What new features are coming in EA FC 26?

There's value to be found on the Ultimate Team market © EA Sports

If we go by previous iterations, there will likely be plenty of new features in FC 26. We've had no confirmation of anything from EA Sports yet, but these are the most exciting leaks:

Game modes

Open-world mode

Will there be an open world mode in FC 26, such as we've seen in NBA MyPark? According to rumours, this is a possibility. According to several trailer leaks, an open-world mode is currently being developed. If this is really true, you could be looking forward to celebrating street football parties and buying new cars with your own avatar in FC 26. It is also possible that the VOLTA street football mode will be linked to the open world.

Ultimate Team (Weekend League)

The popular Weekend League in FC Ultimate Team is to be given a new look. Specifically, it will probably be split into two modes:

Challengers (Divisions 6-10)

Champions (Division 5 and above)

Access will be automatic via the Division Rivals mode; there will no longer be separate qualifiers. Among other things, this change would mean that you'd compete more against players who play at a similar level.

There are also general plans for FC Ultimate Team:

New icons (e.g. Arjen Robben, Toni Kroos and Maradona)

New heroes

More dynamic events

Career mode

The career mode continues to prove popular and will probably be given new options in FC 26. According to rumours, there will be AI-controlled manager personalities and advanced tactical tools. We'll find out more details about FC 26 Career Mode in the coming weeks.

Expect more iconic celebrations to be added in FC 26 © EA Sports

Gameplay

We're expecting new animations and hundreds of new movement sequences in FC 26. The focus is on improving the AI - for example in the player tactics system and the intelligence of the opponents. The TRACAB Technologies newly acquired by EA should lead to better tracking of real player data and more realistic player behaviour overall.

Leaks also point to new real-world moments, such as live replays and realistic VAR integration in FC Ultimate Team and career mode. Official news and further gameplay innovations will follow here as soon as EA Sports provide more information.

In the run up to the official release of FC 26, we'll keep you updated right here with all the latest on the game. Check back regularly to ensure you don't miss anything.