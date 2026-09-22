The 7 best Playstyles for your FC 27 squad

Ever since Playstyles were added to the series in FC 24, they’ve been vital in making a player more effective in the game. This year, EA Sports said it will be reducing the impact of Playstyles. However, having got hands-on with the game, it turns out that some Playstyles are still really powerful, and here are the best options to keep in mind when building your squad.

01 Incisive Pass

Playstyles can still be a powerful tool in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

In FC 27, through balls are more manual than in FC 26, requiring you to be more precise with where you aim a pass and how much power you put into it. Therefore, adding players who are good at through balls to your squad will be hugely beneficial.

If you can get a box-to-box central midfielder, or an attacking midfielder, with the Incisive Pass Playstyle, there will be a lower chance of your through balls going awry.

02 Intercept

Cutting out passes can help get your team on the attack © EA Sports

Linked to how powerful through balls are in FC 27, you’ll need defenders who are good at cutting out those passes. Manual tackling with defenders is more likely to end with you coming away with the ball, but cutting out your opponent’s passes is more down to the abilities of your players. With the Intercept defensive playstyle, you’ll be setting your team up for counter attacks.

03 Low Driven Shot

Go for goal with a low driven shot © EA Sports

No, this isn’t FIFA 17, but the low-driven shot is overpowered once again. In FC 27, low shots towards the front post, or low-driven finesse shots when 10-15 yards from the goal, are the most reliable ways to score.

Therefore, if you can get attackers in your squad with the low-driven Playstyle, you’ll be finishing a higher percentage of your chances. Combine that with a bit of pace and a Finesse Playstyle, and you’ll be scoring goals for fun.

04 First Touch

Turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye © EA Sports

Another reliable way to score in FC 27 is to send a driven-pass into your striker who’s around the penalty spot. They’re then able to turn and shoot before your opponent’s defender can recover. The Playstyle allows players to trap driven-passes easily, without the ball bouncing off their foot.

The Playstyle is useful for midfielders who receive passes from the CBs when you’re playing out from the back. If you can create a spine of your team with First Touch, then you’ll be able to go from defense to attack in a matter of seconds.

05 Rapid

Pace can give players a major advantage © EA Sports

Pace is back. You’ll be wanting as many fast players in your team as possible, but the Rapid playstyle makes them even more useful. With the extra skill applied, their sprint speed will be a little bit higher, allowing them to break away from defenses when played through on goal, or allowing them to chase down attackers if they’re playing in the defensive lines.

06 Relentless

Fresh legs can make the difference late on © EA Sports

FC 27 is a slightly faster game than in previous years, with midfielders chasing back and forth to try to run the game. Just as in any other FC game, the Relentless Playstyle is a must because it keeps your players fresh in the final stages of matches. When players are fresh and their stamina is high, they’re less likely to make mistakes on the ball and can sprint for longer.

07 Anticipate

Break up play and launch the counter © EA Sports

The final Playstyle that’s among the best in FC 27 is another defensive one. Anticipate, which is indicated by a small raccoon, makes players more likely to get the ball when tackling. That’ll help you get the ball when opposing attackers try to get shots away, or when getting in the way of wingers who are racing down the wings. On defensive midfields, the Playstyle allows you to break up play easily, letting you turn defense into attack at a moment’s notice.

Sometimes, when EA Sports updates the game, Playstyles will be balanced throughout the year. Therefore, while these Playstyles are regularly among the best options, other ones can also become more useful as the game develops.

About the author Who is Tom Hopkins? Tom is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in both gaming and sports. He has been Editor-in-Chief at multiple sites, leading teams at Gfinity and Twinfinite. He’s an expert in all things Formula One, football, EA Sports FC, and more.