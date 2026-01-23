Wintersports
Cover-star Eileen Gu on fearing less and playing more
What does it mean to you to compete in Italy?
It's a really special opportunity, not just because of the platform that the event itself provides, but also the opportunity to share it with so many athletes from other sports is really what the sporting spirit is about. It's about sportsmanship and sharing these moments of glory with other competitors who understand exactly what you're going through. It's a deeply bonding experience.
There's no reason that any sport needs to be super serious. Honestly, just going out and having fun is literally the entire point.
What's the best advice a coach has ever given you?
My high school cross-country coach, Corin, told me about the theory of appraisal. It's a psych theory that shows that the neuro-processes that you go through when you're nervous are actually the exact same ones that occur when you're excited. Your brain decides if it's a positive or a negative value. When I used to feel really nervous, she would say, 'You're not nervous, you're just excited'. That's really translated to any high pressure situation I've ever been in since then.
What role does education play in your life?
What's really important to me is the notion of balance. I never sacrificed my education. I think that it's worked to my advantage, massively so, when it comes to conceptualising tricks. The way that I visualise and understand physics of a trick, the way that I can break down psychology and even understand myself.
Learning to learn is the most important thing that an individual can do in life. Particularly when it comes to action sports, realising the importance that school can play in your sport is a message I hope to spread.
What's really important to young athletes who are just starting out?
To not be afraid to try. This is especially true of girls aged between the ages of 11 and 14, when you see numbers of female participation in sports drop around middle school. A big part of this is the sense that sport no longer belongs to you, that society or social expectations take away the fun. Suddenly there's this pressure, 'What if I mess up? What if I look stupid? What if I'm the only girl there?'
I would suggest taking up a new sport with your friends and doing it together. There's no reason that any sport needs to be super serious. Honestly, just going out and having fun is literally the entire point.