Eileen Gu has a lot to do – and that’s how she likes it
Eileen’s unique philosophy? Doing more actually keeps her from burning out.
Eileen Gu is very busy and she wouldn’t have it any other way. The world champion skier and two-time Olympic gold medalist fully embraces the multi-faceted moniker that people have given her. She’s a professional athlete, a renowned fashion model, a full-time student at Stanford University, and a regular 20-year-old who likes to socialize and spend time with her friends. A single day in her life could span a variety of activities from fashion shoots to study groups to ski trips with friends.
“I think there’s a fallacy around being a multi-faceted person,” Gu says. “I think doing a bunch of different things act as a break from one another. By doing more I protect myself more from burn out. Being in school is a break from skiing for me, so when I’m back on snow I appreciate it that much more and I have that much more love for the sport.”
Watch the video above to see how Eileen manages to get all her student, athlete, and work needs handled and still have the energy to be fully present and embrace the fun times with her friends and family.