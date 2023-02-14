5 elements of street dance

When it comes to street dance, originality is woven throughout the genre in movement, style, culture, and more. Simply put, originality is how a dancer distinguishes themselves from everyone else. One of the easiest ways to make a statement is in fashion. Because of the close associations that street dance and hip-hop have, dancers often have a hip-hop vibe. For example, break dancers often wear hip-hop styles like baggy clothing, sneakers, and streetwear. In addition to fashion, hairstyles, clothing, accessories, and even body movements can be manipulated to showcase originality. Depending on where the battle or event is, it can also be an opportunity for local brands to collaborate with dancers. That’s what happened to

when she styled 16 top-tier street dancers for Red Bull. “What was cool about this project regarding fashion was showcasing local brands from New Orleans, so people could see the amazing talent there. It was about New Orleans designers who have something to say, showcased by dancers who do too.”