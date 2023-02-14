Dance
5 elements of street dance
Street dancing is an entertaining art form that encapsulates high energy, creativity, and acrobatic movements.
French hip-hop dancer Diablo got his introduction to street dance at the tender age of nine. It was a friend who showed him the moves without much explanation.
“It was hip-hop that we were doing, but he didn't tell us what style or anything,” he recalls. “We were dancing to hip-hop music on the floor in his building. He would open the door to his television and dance to the music blasting from the TV.”
The term “street dancing” is an umbrella term for many different dance genres, including break dancing, locking, popping, krumping, house dance, and more. It started in African American and Latino communities in the 1970s.
What separates street dancing from other dance genres is that it takes place in public forums like parks, recreational facilities, block parties, and social gatherings, as opposed to a studio or theater. Below we’ve broken down some of the key elements of street dance and how each plays a role within the genre. Check out Red Bull Dance Your Style to see different types of street dance and how each style incorporates these elements.
26 min
The story of 8
Check out all the best moments and the winning moves from the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2022.
01
Music
While hip-hop and street dance are synonymous to most, it’s important to understand that street dance, specifically breaking, is a sub-genre of hip-hop. This style of music most often has a strong rhythmic beat and involves rapping. When hip-hop started, DJ Cool Herc and Grand Master Flash would DJ at underground parties. They introduced the breakbeat or the instrumental breakdown, where drums are featured with minimal vocals or instruments. This beat caused crowds to erupt and ultimately resulted in break dancing, just one type of street dance. In other words, without hip-hop, there would be no breaking.
02
Creativity
When it comes to street dance, people might come for the music, but they stay for the creativity and flair! Street dance is known for its unique combination of sharp, precise movements at random paces and syncopation. The different paces, or each dancer's original creative spin, make street dance so popular. For example, while breaking might incorporate spins, twists, and use of the ground, waacking imitates majestic movements you might expect to see on the runway. For Red Bull dancer Angela 'Angyil' McNeal, who specializes in popping but dances across all genres, says dancing is also a way to make a statement, “... dance gave me a voice, and I want to use that to make a difference. Dance is the only way I can actively explain myself.”
3 min
Introducing Yumeki
Meet Japanese Waacking dancer, Yumeki, who's a wildcard at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2021.
03
Intention
Within any battle or competition, the dancer's intention is essential to the outcome. Whether they want to wow the crowd with technical accuracy or showcase artistic merit, most street dancers share an intention to win in a competition. These contests, or battles, usually consist of solo, crew, and battle categories where dancers can perform pre-planned or impromptu routines in head-to-head battles. As German hip-hop dancer Majid said, “I love performing, but the battle is too real,” he said. “You just can’t compare the experience to anything else.” Although winning is the main intention, participating in competitions helps dancers gain visibility, form connections, and ultimately further their careers.
3 min
Introducing Majid
Meet German hip-hop dancer, Majid, who's a wildcard at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2021.
04
Originality
When it comes to street dance, originality is woven throughout the genre in movement, style, culture, and more. Simply put, originality is how a dancer distinguishes themselves from everyone else. One of the easiest ways to make a statement is in fashion. Because of the close associations that street dance and hip-hop have, dancers often have a hip-hop vibe. For example, break dancers often wear hip-hop styles like baggy clothing, sneakers, and streetwear. In addition to fashion, hairstyles, clothing, accessories, and even body movements can be manipulated to showcase originality. Depending on where the battle or event is, it can also be an opportunity for local brands to collaborate with dancers. That’s what happened to Marie Poppins when she styled 16 top-tier street dancers for Red Bull. “What was cool about this project regarding fashion was showcasing local brands from New Orleans, so people could see the amazing talent there. It was about New Orleans designers who have something to say, showcased by dancers who do too.”
05
Community
Dance styles often originate from communities of people and places they gather. Although the pioneers of street dance came from oppressed and underrepresented communities, that doesn’t remain the consensus today. Competitions such as Red Bull BC One are great examples of the diversity that the genre employs, featuring dancers from across the globe who compete and represent their cultures every chance they can. People find belonging and community in street dance. StalaMuerte is a hip-hop dancer from Switzerland who says he fell in love with street dance from an early age and knew it would change his life. “I express my daily experiences and emotions when I dance.”
9 min
B-Boys final battle: Amir vs Phil Wizard
Watch B-Boys Amir and Phil Wizard go into final battle to win the Red Bull BC One crown for 2021.
Conclusion
Street dancing is an entertaining art form that encapsulates high energy, creativity, and acrobatic movements. Due to its beginnings and cultural associations with other movements like hip-hop, we often see an overlap between the two.
But no matter the association, street dance can’t be boxed in. After all, it’s a term that often refers to many dance genres, each with its own culture, lifestyles, and dancers thriving on passion.
That’s what fuels Japanese dance sensation Kyoko. “The biggest thing that motivates me to keep dancing is to have fun,” she said. Sometimes it’s just that simple.