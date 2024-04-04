Elijah Hall: Top career moments

Track and field athlete Elijah Hall doesn’t define success by his number of wins. He tells Red Bull in an exclusive interview that, to him, winning is all about the journey, not the destination.

I want to be seen as someone who changed the game. Elijah Hall

Elijah Hall training © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

"I would say the experience means the most to me,” he says. “The awards are exciting and fun, but what I learned, who I learned it from — that was more of a life changing experience for me."

Hall may not see titles and medals as the number-one priority, but he sure has earned quite a few of them. Read ahead to learn all about Elijah Hall’s top career moments, from raising the bar on college track records to placing at the World Championships.

01 Early years

High school: from football player to track star

Elijah Hall’s track and field career began as a way for him to cross-train for football, his first athletic love, during the off-season. As he tells Red Bull, strong sprinting skills were a necessity as running back and receiver for his Texas high school team.

“The positions I played, you had to be fast,” he says.

Hall spent his summers training with a track and field club, which included the late running star Cameron Burrell . Hall told Red Bull that he and Burrell were lifelong friends who connected over their shared love of sprinting.

“My brother Cameron was the most generous and loyal people I have ever met,” he says. “We have been brothers since we were 7 years old. It was a bond you couldn’t break.”

Elijah Hall © Michael Starghill/Red Bull Content Pool

Senior year: breaking world records

Eventually, Hall’s focus shifted solely to track and field. As a young running star, he did more than shatter school records. His many early wins include breaking the U.S. indoor record for fastest 200-meter in his senior year.

Hall enrolled in Butler County Community College in Kansas. He got to work improving his academic status and continuing to compete in track and field. The hard work paid off, as he was accepted to the University of Houston back in his home state in 2017. Before transferring, he managed to snag a National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) title in the indoor 200-meter dash.

02 College career

Breakthrough performances

One of the defining moments of Hall’s career happened in his very first race at the University of Houston (UH). He smashed a school record for the 200-meter sprint, clocking in at 20.71 seconds. Hall would beat that time the following year, though, when he finished the 200-meter event in a stunning 20.02 seconds.

Hall remained on an upward trajectory during his entire tenure at UH. Even after recovering from a hamstring injury in 2017, he set a record for the second-fastest 60-meter dash in Houston history. By the time he graduated college, he was also a six-time American Athletic Conference (AAC) Track Athlete of the Week. And that’s just scratching the surface of his many college wins.

Elijah Hall keeps pushing © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

Celebrating an NCAA championship with a lifelong friend

Hall rejoined Burrell on the track at the University of Houston under the guidance of some legendary coaches. Carl Lewis, a world-stage medal winner, and Leroy Burrell, a 100-meter world-record runner and Cameron’s father, taught him valuable lessons he’ll never forget. Hall told Red Bull about the lasting impact his college coaches had on him.

“Coach Burrell and Coach Lewis helped me grow into the man that I am today, because they were like father figures to me, too,” he says. “They taught me to be more responsible about things that go on in my life on and off the track.”

Coaches Burrell and Lewis would eventually lead Elijah and Cameron to multiple NCAA victories. In 2018, Hall won an NCAA championship for the 4x100-meter relay, which also set both a school and NCAA record at 38.17 seconds. That same year, he took home an NCAA silver medal for the 100-meter dash, coming in just behind Burrell. The dynamic duo were the second pair of teammates in history to finish first and second in the same race at the NCAA championships.

03 National and international success

Elijah Hall trains in Houston, Texas © Michael Starghill / Red Bull Content Pool

100-meter wins

After turning pro in October 2018, Hall was determined to keep pushing himself beyond his personal best. As he told Red Bull, he wanted to show the world that he can excel in all events.

"Everyone knows how good I am as a 200-meter runner, but I'm very well-rounded, and I want to show people that I have a 100-meter side, too," he says.

Hall’s efforts have paid off — he currently stands as 10th best in the world for the men’s 100-meter. He’s also taken home quite a few 100-meter titles in the U.S. and abroad just in the last few years. He won gold medals in the 100-meter at the IAAF Continental Tour in Samorin, Slovakia (2022) and Budapest, Hungary (2021).

In 2022, he also earned 100-meter bronze medals at the Continental Tour in Székesfehérvár, Hungary and the 2022 IAAF Indoor Meeting in Louisville, Kentucky. His personal best 100-meter time was recorded in Eugene, Oregon, where he finished at 9.90 seconds.

Other influential races and competitions

Elijah Hall training in LA © Caydie McCumber/Red Bull Content Pool

Hall is also quite a force in the 60-meter dash. His other titles from 2022 alone include two first-place 60-meter wins at IAAF Indoor Meetings in Madrid, Spain and Toruń, Poland.

The 60-meter certainly wasn’t the only event Hall did well in that year. He had another shining moment in Eugene, Oregon, where he landed on the World Championship podium. With his silver medal for the 4x100 meter relay, Hall made it clear to anyone paying attention that he’s an all-around phenomenal runner.

Elijah Hall is changing the game

Hall’s many contributions to the track and field world have already made a lasting impact. With every record he’s beaten, he’s raised the standard on what it means to be the best. His ambition continues to drive him to new heights as he sets his sights on even bigger world records, including in the indoor 300-meter. Hall may not define success by how many titles he’s got, but he does hope all his hard work has a long-term effect.

“I want to be seen as someone who changed the game,” he says.