Emil Johansson returns to Red Bull Rampage: “I want to be a top contender”
Experience Red Bull Rampage through the eyes of Emil Johansson
Hi Emil. A perfect Crankworx season, a historic amount of wins and more world titles - how does it feel after your 2023 season?
Despite it being two completely different competitions, can you take anything with you from your Slopestyle season into Red Bull Rampage?
Absolutely! Bike control isn’t something that applies to just one discipline and one type of bike. Of course, I have an advantage on a Slopestyle bike where I have a greater capacity to do tricks, but I can still take a lot with me [to a Freeride event]: my ability to hit new jumps and the ease of doing tricks. So yeah, there is a lot that I can bring from one discipline to the other.
Why do you want to compete at Red Bull Rampage again?
Well, to me Red Bull Rampage has always been a vision. When I grew up, most Slopestyle riders also competed in Rampage. It’s only in recent years really that it’s no longer the norm. I want to bring that back. Also, Red Bull Rampage is such a unique event and I want to go there and learn, gather and build experience for the future. To me, in addition to Crankworx, it is the most prestigious event we have. It has everything from Downhill World Cup racers to Slopestyle riders and Freeriders, and with such a broad starting field and so many different capacities, it makes it even more special.
In Slopestyle, for example, the difference between a winning run and a run that doesn’t make the podium can often be just a few combinations. But at Rampage, there are so many different types of riders and riding styles. You don’t see many combinations at all, maybe a few tricks yes, but not the triple combinations you see at Slopestyle competitions. It’s so different and I like that.
How does it feel to return after four years?
So much fun. I have a proper vision this year, to build a track that I am stoked about and able to get down. And of course, to gather experience for the future. However, we are returning to the same site as last year, which was also used in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013. It is a special thing to return to a site that has already hosted the event five times as the old lines are still there and a lot of the terrain on the mountainside is already occupied. It makes it hard to carve in your own line and you don’t really do it on the same terms as the returning riders. But then again, there are some riders from last year who aren’t returning this year, so maybe there is some room to maneuver. It will definitely be a challenge to build something, but we just have to see where it goes.
Talking about returning to the same site as last year, is it hard for a newcomer to come to a site that has already been used?
It kind of sucks to be honest as you don’t all build on the same terms. Of course, the weather has had an impact on the lines from last year, final touches on landings and takeoffs have washed away for example, but the big jobs like building a landing have already been done. So, no it’s not a dream scenario for me. I’d like to see a new site every year instead.
How do you approach building a line and how does sharing features with other riders work?
We have eight days to build a line top to bottom, which is not really enough time so you often end up sharing some features with other riders. Especially if you are a first-timer on a site and other teams still have their lines from the previous year. When sharing features, it involves a form of trade, a bit of give and take. For example, you might get to share a feature against helping the other team, whose feature it is, with something else.
But once again, the riders from previous years have the advantage of not needing as much help as someone who’s new to a site. Even if there are some features from riders who aren’t there this year, from a sportsmanship point of view you obviously want to do the right thing as well as create your own path. In the end, and most importantly, you want to build your own line - that’s why we are all there!
Who is part of your dig team this year?
I’ve got Phil Mclean and Simon Johansson digging for me this time around.
The last two competitions have been won by riders on a single crown bike. Is that something you consider riding or do you go full Downhill bike?
I will be riding a single crown. Why limit myself when there are other options? Single crowns nowadays are so capable they can even handle Rampage, it’s been proven, so why not ride one? In other sports, skiing for example, the athletes aren’t mechanically limited to anything. Skiers can spin in every direction and do all the combinations whether they are in the backcountry or in the park. Meanwhile, as a Slopestyle rider, I wouldn’t be able to do any of my normal combinations that involve spinning handlebars or the bike on a DH bike with a dual crown fork. That’s why I choose to ride a single crown.
What’s your goal at Red Bull Rampage this year?
My goal is to be a part of it and gather experience for the future. This year, I feel like I have less of a handicap than last time. In 2019, it wasn’t just my first time there, I also got a last-minute wildcard entry ten days before the competition. This year, I’ve got one Rampage under my belt. However, I still have to manage other factors like my shoulder injury. It’s been seven weeks since the injury now and it’s still not properly healed. But, I will go there and do the best that I can and build for the future.
You talk a lot about building experience for the future, does this mean we will see you at Red Bull Rampage again?
That is my whole vision. I wouldn’t spend the time and money required if that wasn’t my long-term goal. My dream is to be there and be a top contender in the future. That’s the goal. I will take the time I need to get there. Unfortunately because of the pandemic, it’s not been possible for the last few years as the schedule with Crankworx competitions has overlapped with Red Bull Rampage - it wasn’t possible to do both. It makes me very happy that it’s possible again.