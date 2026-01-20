Unforgettable moments on the Streif - beyond ski racing

The Streif in Kitzbühel, Austria is one of the most famous downhill ski courses on the planet and the home of the legendary

The 3,312-meter track drops 860 meters, reaches a maximum gradient of 85 percent, and demands total control at extreme speed. Every run is a full-body, full-focus test, even for the best in the world. Over the years, the Streif has delivered moments that go far beyond the usual boundaries of ski racing. Here are some of the most unforgettable.