Wintersports
Unforgettable moments on the Streif - beyond ski racing
Pilot Dario Costa soars down the Streif at 217 mph
2 min
Dario Costa's Streif course preview
Dario Costa gives us the ultimate track review of the world’s most dangerous skiing challenge: the Streif.
Have you seen the Streif at night?
2 min
Lindsey Vonn takes on the Streif
Lindsey Vonn is the first skier to take on the ultimate challenge in downhill skiing – the Streif – at night.
Max Verstappen turns The Streif into his own F1 track
15 min
Max Verstappen’s F1 show run in the snow
Max Verstappen drives a Formula One car around an iconic ski hill in Austria.
Delivering a BMX show in the snow
7 min
Behind the scenes with Matthias Dandois on the Streif
Go behind the scenes as flatland star Matthias Dandois performs on the Streif to a unique soundtrack.
Get a unique view of the Streif with the Red Bull Skydive team
2 min
A flying Streif preview by the Red Bull Skydive Team
You've never the seen the fearsome Streif downhill like this before. Strap in for the Red Bull Skydive Team's unique preview.
Watch what happened when Mad Max took on the Streif
2 min
Max Stöckl vs Streif
Watch Max Stöckl take on the infamous Streif downhill ski run in this action clip.
3 min
Max Stöckl vs the Streif POV
Get a POV view of Max Stöckl's Streif run.
See why skiers fear this hill in Streif – A Hell Of A Ride
2 min
Streif - A Hell of a Ride
Streif - A Hell of a Ride
Fabio Wibmer's unique Kitzbühel run
Riding the Strief - uphill - with MotoGP™ legend Marc Márquez
2 min
Marc Márquez brings MotoGP™ to Kitzbühel
Marc Márquez tackles the Hahnenkamm on his MotoGP™ bike.
Soar like an eagle over the Streif... literally
1 min
Eagle Cam POV of Streif Hahnenkamm race course
This is the coolest way the Streif ski race course check has ever been done – by eagle-eye POV.
Must-watch: Downhill Skiers Ain’t No Mountain Steep Enough
Downhill Skiers: Ain’t No Mountain Steep Enough
Get an insight into the emotional and psychological worlds of elite alpine skiers during the 2024/25 season.
Part of this story