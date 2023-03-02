The Erzbergrodeo has come flying out of the traps
Enduro

Stand back and watch Erzberg open with a bang

The four-day Hard Enduro party just got underway and here’s your ticket to see the latest action.
By Tim Sturtridge
1 min readPublished on

4 min

Jonny Walker
If you can only get yourself to one event on the 2015 Hard Enduro calendar, make it the Erzbergrodeo. If you can’t get there, you'd better make sure to stay tuned to our coverage because we’ve got the whole event covered. Check out the player above to see how the first day of this year’s Erzbergrodeo went off…
The next three days will bring us the Iron Road Prolog, a freestyle motocross jam and the traditional ride into the town of Eisenerz before the show closes with the Red Bull Hare Scramble. Defending champion Jonny Walker knows that nothing other than a repeat performance of last year’s faultless ride will be enough for him to retain his crown.
Erzberg is the most important race of the year for me but it’s also one I really look forward to. It might be a strange thing to say about one of the most brutal tracks in the world but I love everything about it.
Jonny Walker
The whole Red Bull Hare Scramble is on RedBull.tv and streamed here live on RedBull.com, plus we’ll have previews, highlights, photos and more great clips throughout the week.

