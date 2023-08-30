Established: Humidity Skateshop

has been helping shape skate in New Orleans since 1996. At only 18 years old, Phillip Santosuosso risked it all when he stepped up to take over Humidity Skate Shop. Over a decade later, Humidity represents the heart and soul of skateboarding in the Big Easy. Learn more about Humidity in this episode of "

The below story originally appeared in Lucas Beaufort's book "Heart," a 428-page celebration of skate shops - the community hubs that keep this culture alive. What started from interviewing a few owners, "Heart" grew to 90 stories from around the world, capped off with an A-Z list of almost 1,000 shops globally. This book is available for purchase at your local skate shop.

The below story originally appeared in Lucas Beaufort's book "Heart," a 428-page celebration of skate shops - the community hubs that keep this culture alive. What started from interviewing a few owners, "Heart" grew to 90 stories from around the world, capped off with an A-Z list of almost 1,000 shops globally. This book is available for purchase at your local skate shop.

The below story originally appeared in Lucas Beaufort's book "Heart," a 428-page celebration of skate shops - the community hubs that keep this culture alive. What started from interviewing a few owners, "Heart" grew to 90 stories from around the world, capped off with an A-Z list of almost 1,000 shops globally. This book is available for purchase at your local skate shop.

I'm Philly, aka Phillip Santosuosso, 35 years old, owner of Humidity skate shop in New Orleans, Louisiana, open since 1996. Back then I was working at Honda changing oil. Then, I got a call to see if I wanted to work at the shop. I was like 18/19, I think. I didn't open the shop though.

I'm Philly, aka Phillip Santosuosso, 35 years old, owner of Humidity skate shop in New Orleans, Louisiana, open since 1996. Back then I was working at Honda changing oil. Then, I got a call to see if I wanted to work at the shop. I was like 18/19, I think. I didn't open the shop though.

I'm Philly, aka Phillip Santosuosso, 35 years old, owner of Humidity skate shop in New Orleans, Louisiana, open since 1996. Back then I was working at Honda changing oil. Then, I got a call to see if I wanted to work at the shop. I was like 18/19, I think. I didn't open the shop though.

The owner I was working under decided to leave. It was a rough time for me. Long story short, my mom put a lien on her house, and we got the loan. I honestly don't know who came up with the name "Humidity." I was like 10 when the shop opened, and I wasn't around, but it's humid as f**k here so it makes sense.

The owner I was working under decided to leave. It was a rough time for me. Long story short, my mom put a lien on her house, and we got the loan. I honestly don't know who came up with the name "Humidity." I was like 10 when the shop opened, and I wasn't around, but it's humid as f**k here so it makes sense.

The owner I was working under decided to leave. It was a rough time for me. Long story short, my mom put a lien on her house, and we got the loan. I honestly don't know who came up with the name "Humidity." I was like 10 when the shop opened, and I wasn't around, but it's humid as f**k here so it makes sense.