Established: Humidity Skateshop

Skateboarding
The below story originally appeared in Lucas Beaufort's book "Heart," a 428-page celebration of skate shops - the community hubs that keep this culture alive. What started from interviewing a few owners, "Heart" grew to 90 stories from around the world, capped off with an A-Z list of almost 1,000 shops globally.
From Philly Santosuosso, owner of Humidity Skateshop:
I'm Philly, aka Phillip Santosuosso, 35 years old, owner of Humidity skate shop in New Orleans, Louisiana, open since 1996. Back then I was working at Honda changing oil. Then, I got a call to see if I wanted to work at the shop. I was like 18/19, I think. I didn't open the shop though.
The owner I was working under decided to leave. It was a rough time for me. Long story short, my mom put a lien on her house, and we got the loan. I honestly don't know who came up with the name "Humidity." I was like 10 when the shop opened, and I wasn't around, but it's humid as f**k here so it makes sense.
Big memory at the shop was when we turned Milton Martinez pro. I never even met him, but Creature asked, and I was like f**k yeah!!
A skate shop is what you make it. I don't think there is a main role. It's a store at the end of the day. Skateboarding don't owe us s**t just because someone decided to f**king open a shop. It doesn't come with a guideline book. The only reason I think it's important because it's like our barber shop. At least that's how ours feels. I just do s**t I would want to see as a skater. I just want to have fun. Lots of skate shops influenced me for sure. "Autumn" was sick, Uprise, MIA, Labor, early Supreme, Slam City, and Lotties. All still inspire me.
Biggest challenge today is probably all the hard goods and brands going direct to consumer but then support like "Skate Shop Day." It's like a slap in the face.