Maceo Plex at Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass

Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass returns for the second-straight year. It started as a showcase of the bicultural sounds of Miami and grew to a three-week campaign celebrating Latinx music culture across five U.S. cities – Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco. The best in reggaeton, global bass and more will showcase the sounds of the world from all three coasts over three weeks starting December 4th.

At a time of restrictions, Red Bull’s Estados Unidos de Bass is bringing a unique sense of collaboration, opening our worlds and offering to expand our musical horizons. It removes all barriers by bringing artists and creatives together to celebrate Latin Electronic and hip-hop artists.

The 2020 livestream series will feature sets by longtime J Balvin producer/collaborator and five-time Latin Grammy winner ​ Sky Rompiendo , ​Grammy and Latin Grammy nominated Colombian singer ​ Kali Uchis , producer/collaborator ​ Ovy On The Drums and more artists. The audio from all sets from Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass’ three-week run will be available to access on-demand via ​ Red Bull Radio ​on ​Mixcloud​ .

Another artist who will be showcasing their talent on the livestream is Maceo Plex . The Cuban-American DJ will be performing at Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass on Friday, December 11 at from 11pm to 1am ET. We caught up with Maceo to learn about what inspired him as a DJ and how he celebrates unique bicultural sounds and scenes across the U.S.

Red Bull: Who was your inspiration when you first got started as a producer and DJ?

Maceo Plex : Weird, but local guys from Dallas. Convextion taught me a thing or two way back when, plus let me borrow a JD800, but that's for producing. Way before producing I was inspired to start DJing by Danny Breaks , a local guy in Texas named Jeff K, and my favorite DJs thru the '90s like Doc Martin , DJ Spun , Scott Hardkiss , Coldcut , Colin Dale , Laurent Garnier , etc.

How has your upbringing influenced you as a DJ and producer?

The music I make is more of rebellion to my upbringing than a product of. I was born a very Cuban-American kid in Miami, with no English until I was 9 or 10, and too much salsa music played around the house. One thing I can say is the deep connection to dance was provided by my amazing parents that put me in ballet, jazz, and tap dancing at a very young age. Probably because my older cousin Armando, is and was, an award winning Ball Room Dancer. That background in dance and the need for listening to music completely opposite of Latin, jazz and salsa is what led me to fall in love with electro and freestyle in the early '90s. Which obviously led me to love electronic music of all forms soon after.

What was the most challenging part in the first few years of your music career?

The most challenging part of my first few years was gaining respect and acceptance. Also getting signed was a bitch. Back then it was sending a cassette tap or Dat or even a CD of your music before even thinking about getting signed. I just wanted a response and some feedback first. Luckily after years I got signed to Manchester/LA based label Immigrant and the rest was history.

How does it feel to be performing at Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass?

Feels good. I'm just happy someone is still booking me and letting me play what I want.

Did you ever imagine being able to represent Latinx voices at this level?

Hablo español perfectamente bien, pero it's not what's important to me. Latin rhythm made me, but diversity and acceptance of all cultures is what transcends.