How paddling takes Evy Leibfarth from work to joy

There’s a lot of 19-year-olds out there who could be described as “ambitious” or “motivated.” But there are very few whose passion, talent, focus, and drive shine through as strongly as Evy Leibfarth’s . A sophomore in college, Leibfarth already has a paddling resume that includes podiums around the world and throughout the K1 and C1 paddling disciplines. To top that off, her first time racing, Leibfarth placed second at The Green River Narrows Race, one of the most technical extreme kayak races in the sport. It’s not just her edge control in a slalom boat or her bubbly personality that make the North Carolina born paddler so unique. But we’ve gotten ahead of ourselves – there’s much more to Leibfarth than just her athletic achievements.

Evy Leibfarth © Brian Hall / Red Bull Content Pool

Leibfarth has been paddling as long as she can remember. She was born and raised in Bryson City, North Carolina, just minutes away from the banks of the Nantahala River. Both her parents were kayakers and she spent her early childhood running rivers on their laps. The Nantahala Outdoor Center, which boasts a world-class training ground for slalom kayakers, was in her backyard and provided not only a fantastic place for Evy to learn but many incredible paddlers for her to learn from. Being raised as a slalom paddler has given Leibfarth some of the very best technical skills around which has helped her to excel at man-made whitewater courses and the many incredible stretches of natural Class V whitewater her home state has to offer.

Evy Leibfarth poses for a portrait in Gaston County, North Carolina © Brian Hall / Red Bull Content Pool

While the last five years of Leibfarth’s life have revolved largely around slalom training at courses like the NOC and the Charlotte Whitewater Center, Leibfarth is also studying biology and on a pre-med track at Davidson College. Balancing the two has taken Leibfarth time to figure out. Because biology is lab-oriented, it’s tough for her to miss classes or labs or do them remotely. Instead, she works training camps into her school schedule. “I had to really time travel to where I'd do my lab, fly out and then fly back in an hour before my next lab the next week,” she said. Leibfarth can often be seen bringing her homework to the gym or river to squeeze in extra studying between laps. Training for the Green Race was a bit easier – one of her peers at Davidson was also training for the race and they were able to do homework together before and after paddling.

Evy’s dream to become a doctor came from an early paddling experience. As a kid, Leibfarth was watching a race at the Nantahala Outdoor Center when she tripped and hit her head. A paddler saw her as he was taking off the river and came over to make sure she was okay. “He was a doctor and I called him the kayak doctor and I thought he was the coolest person ever,” she said. This ‘kayak doctor’s’ ability to help those around him on the river served as the ultimate inspiration to Liebfarth. Since she began working with Red Bull, the team of physical therapists and sports medicine professionals she’s worked with have also provided inspiration for her. “To be very connected to the athletes, that makes me more motivated to go to school so that I can be something like that one day,” she said.

The 2021 ICF Canoe Slalom & Wildwater Canoeing World Championships © Filip Nagy / Red Bull Content Pool

Keeping a solid routine is another one of the things that helps Leibfarth find joy in her busy day-to-day life. Although she’s not a morning person, getting up early with some help from a Red Bull Red Edition is one of the ways that Leibfarth has woven joy into her life as both a professional kayaker and a student. Unlike some other sports where time in the gym is equal to on the field, paddling on man-made whitewater courses like Leibfarth’s personal favorite course in Bratislava, Slovakia, makes up the majority of her training . It’s often said in the sport that the best way to become a better boater is time in a boat. Once Leibfarth started waking up earlier to train before school, she found even more ways to enjoy being on the water. “I can see the sunrise from the water or when I'm walking back in the gym and I love that it brings me joy,” she said.

Both by nature and for safety purposes, kayaking is also mostly a sport done with others. As a result, it fosters an amazing community which is another piece of the puzzle for Leibfarth. “I think that's always pretty joyful for me to like getting the opportunity to travel to new places for training camps or for races. And meeting so many other athletes, it's really inspiring to me and just helps me to see all of the amazing positive things that come from kayaking.” In short, Liebfarth’s transitions from working hard in school to finding joy in her kayak are as smooth as she is on a slalom course.