How Evy Leibfarth set her sights on being a canoe slalom champion

As a kid, U.S. National Canoe Slalom Team member Evy Leibfarth dreamt of being an Olympian. Today, that dream is her reality, and was a path that started simply by pursuing the sport she loves. Canoe slalom is the sport of battling the rapids by either canoe or kayak, with each racer trying to achieve the fastest time possible.

“I was involved in a lot of sports growing up, but kayaking always stuck out to me,” Leibfarth said. “I remember watching kayaking videos, watching people on the river, and I always wanted to go out on the water whenever I could. I didn’t have the same drive in other sports.”

For Leibfarth, canoe slalom encapsulated all of her interests and contained a social element that made her feel both alive and fulfilled. Her father—a former slalom racer himself—is her coach, and while he never pushed her into the sport, he was able to organically introduce her to the water—and a great community of athletes around it—at a very young age.

“It’s always been really special to me that my dad’s my coach,” Leibfarth said. “Slalom was the thing that had all the elements I wanted in a sport. It’s the type of kayaking you can go to the Olympics in, and I really wanted to push myself to be an athlete at that level.”

While her internal drive and motivation to succeed has helped power her success, Leibfarth believes her parents’ connection to the river also helped demonstrate that a career in slalom racing was possible.

“My parents definitely helped push me to be my best in the sport without making it too stressful,” Leibfarth said. Having someone there who was like, ‘You can go to the Olympics if you commit yourself to this,’ is huge. Having someone who knows the sport and believes in you is huge.”

Becoming successful on the water also requires training in the gym, but unlike other sports, slalom training isn’t all about building muscles.

“Slalom is really interesting because the strength you need isn’t what a lot of people think you need for an Olympic level sport,” Leibfarth said. “My teammates and I probably spend three or four days a week in the gym, but most of the time we’re on the water doing technique training. A lot of our work is using the water and building very specific skills to kayaking, rather than building pure strength or pure speed like in a lot of other sports. 75% of the work is on the water and the rest is cross training.”

To help aid her overall performance, Leibfarth also utilizes the benefits of Red Bull both on and off the water.

“During training, there’s a lot of late nights studying or early mornings to get up before school,” she said. “Having something I know is going to give me a little burst of energy going into my day is great and gives me confidence to take it on. On race day, I normally drink a Red Bull 30 minutes before my run, which helps get me in the mindset to push myself as hard as I can.

While the training happens year round, Leibfarth says her workouts start to decrease in the weeks leading up to her peak—which last year was the world championships and this year is the Olympics. The idea is to not feel tired by the time she arrives at the peak.

“When it’s three weeks until the race, I’m not going to get much stronger and my technique is not going to get much better,” she said. “It’s more about optimizing what you have at that point rather than trying to build up until the day of the race.”

For Leibfarth, it’s more about looking at all the elements in her game and perfecting them over time—not trying to work on all of them at once.

She breaks down her goals into three categories: Long-term goals—like winning an Olympic medal, season goals— like winning the under 23 championships, and short-term goals—like improving her sprint time by two seconds. The idea being, hitting smaller, short term goals helps achieve season goals, which over time, helps achieve long-term goals.

“My dad has these LEGO towers that represent each part of training,” Leibfarth said. “There’s one for ‘strength,’ one for ‘endurance,’ and one for ‘technique.’ The analogy is building those up over time and balancing them out. He’ll also draw a circle representing your mental game and put LEGO towers around it. The wider your mental game, the better you can think about racing, and the more balanced those LEGO pillars become, the better you’re going to perform.”

Mindset is an important part of Leibfarth’s mental game, especially since there are no world record times or personal bests in slalom racing.

“Sometimes it’s really frustrating to know if you’re getting better,” she said. “Being able to take a step back and recognize the areas of your training that have improved, those that haven’t, and remembering the reasons you’re in the sport—like why it brings you joy—is crucial. Every single athlete on the circuit has ‘good’ and ‘bad’ races, seasons, and years, and that’s okay.”

It’s also emblematic of the good and bad days everyone around the world experiences.

“It’s really easy to look at professional athletes—especially those who are winning—and think they’ve never had a bad season,” Leibfarth said. The longer I’ve spent in the sport of slalom as an athlete at the top level, the more I’ve realized highs and lows happen to everyone.”

If we can use the sport of canoe slalom—and Leibfarth’s experiences in it—as a lesson for how cultivating a positive mindset around whatever life throws at us can transform how we experience life itself, we’ll be better positioned to meet life’s highs, lows—and everything in between—in much more productive ways.