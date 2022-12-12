Australian triathlete Courtney Atkinson doesn’t run for trophies or accolades. Instead, he says, “I run for a lot of the same reasons that everyone runs for. Number one, it makes you feel good."

While most runners aren’t competing in high-level events like Atkinson, it’s still important to build out a routine that strikes a balance between testing your limits and respecting your body. By focusing on building strength and mobility early on in your running journey, you’ll see real results later down the line.

An often ignored aspect of running can be the toll it takes on an athlete's knees. Record-setting ultrarunner Florian Neuschwander changes surfaces between roads, gravel paths, and forest floors to keep his bones, ligaments, and tendons healthy. Knee-strengthening exercises, like the eight we detail below, are another great way to minimize injury by strengthening the muscles around your knees.

8 Exercises to Strengthen Knees for Running

You can incorporate these into your warm-up or cool-down routine. If you have suffered a knee injury previously, make sure to seek medical advice before attempting these exercises.

01 Knee Bends

Knee bends are a straightforward knee-strengthening exercise that helps to strengthen the muscles around your knee. They also help to stretch your iliotibial band. Do 3 sets of 10 reps.

Stand in front of a wall with your legs hip-width apart and your toes pointing outwards. Start bending your knees slowly while sliding your back down the wall behind you. Do the same movement in reverse at the same time as tensing the muscles around your knees and your butt.

02 Leg Lifts

Leg lifts are simple but effective at working your quads, hips and abdominals. By targeting the core, you improve your balance and give your knees the support they need.

Lie down with your back to the ground. Bend your right leg and place your right foot flat on the ground. Keep your left leg extended. Lift your left leg up so that your left thigh is in line with your right, hold there for a moment and lower it again. Make sure to keep your lower back on the ground at all times. Repeat 2 times and then on the other side. Repeat for 10 sets.

03 Single-leg Box Step Down

Single-leg box step-downs help to support and stabilize your knees. This exercise engages your quads, hips, and hamstrings, resulting in improved balance and range of motion. You will need at least one step to do this exercise. Try 5 sets of 10 reps per side.

Get into the starting position by stepping up onto a step sideways with your right foot. Your right shoulder should be parallel to the step. Your other foot should be suspended in the air. Slowly lower your left leg to the floor and touch your foot lightly to the floor. Return to your starting position without using your left foot to push off. Your right knee should be doing all the work. Repeat for 10 reps and switch sides.

04 Forward Lunge With Dumbbells

Lunges are probably a familiar exercise, even when you’re not thinking about your knees. These lunges focus on your glutes and hamstrings, building these muscles to protect your knees. Forward lunges target your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

As the name suggests, you’ll need dumbbells for this exercise. You should choose a dumbbell that aligns with your abilities. Don’t overexert yourself with weights that are too heavy, as this can cause injuries. Do 2 sets with 10 repetitions on each side.

Start in a standing position with a dumbbell in each hand - your arms hanging naturally by your side. Take a step forward with your right leg. When your foot lands, start bending your right knee until your thigh is parallel to the ground. Your left leg should bend naturally into a lunge position. Make sure to keep your back straight throughout. Step back into your original position and repeat on the other side.

05 Clamshells With Resistance Bands

Clamshells work your outer thighs, glutes, and hip flexors. By strengthening all these muscles, Clamshells help to support your knee. For this exercise, you’ll need a set of resistance bands. Make sure to start with a suitable resistance band strength, and don’t be overly ambitious. The further you stretch the band, the more resistance.

Start by placing a resistance band around your knees. Lie down on your side with your knees bent at a right angle and stacked on top of each other. Keep your feet stuck together while you raise your top knee upwards. When you reach the top of this upward movement, hold for a moment before returning to your start position. Repeat 10 times before switching sides. Do 3 sets.

06 Split Squats

Split squats help to strengthen your knees by targeting your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. You’ll see improved mobility, better balance, and build strength in your legs. Here’s how it works:

Start at the top of a lunge: take a step forward with your right foot, bending your right knee slightly, and keep your left leg straight. Be conscious of your upper body form, keeping your back straight and your eyes forward throughout the next step. Start transferring your weight forward into your right leg. Bend deeper into your right knee and slowly move your whole body forward and down. Your left leg should remain straight with your toes firmly on the ground. Using your right leg to push, return to the start position. Repeat 6 times on each side for 3 sets.

07 Lateral Band Walk

You might think that lateral band walks are all about your hips, but they also help to strengthen and stabilize your knees - especially because the condition of gluteus medius directly impacts your knee joint.

Place a resistance band around your legs, just above your ankles. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees slightly so you’re in a half-squat. Keep your back straight and gaze forward. Maintaining your position, start walking sideways: move your weight to your left leg, and step to the right with your right leg. Let your left leg follow. Repeat 10 times on each side.

08 Single-leg Deadlifts

Single-leg deadlifts take some practice to master. They’re a more challenging version of what you might know as Romanian Deadlifts. Since you’re standing on one leg, the in-built imbalance in this exercise is great for strengthening your hips and connected muscles. Again, these muscles all work together to support your knee.

You’ll need a kettlebell or dumbbell of a suitable weight for this exercise. For guidance, if you’re completely new to using weights, choose a weight between 4 and 22 lbs.

Start standing tall. Hold your weight in your right hand. Bend your left knee slightly and extend your right leg back behind you. Your upper body should naturally tip forwards. Your right arm, holding the weight, should lead your body downwards. Stop when you’re parallel to the ground. Return to your original stance and do 3 sets with 6 reps on each side.

Conclusion

The long-term benefits speak for themselves: relieving chronic knee pain, avoiding knee strain or injury, and improving your knee stability.