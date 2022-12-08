Skateboarding
© Jaime Owens, Red Bull Content Pool
Skateboarding
11th annual Exposure event recap
A weekend of fun and progression at Exposure 2022, with hundreds of female, trans and non-binary skaters flooding the Encinitas Community Plaza to test their skills with the best of the best.
Skateboarding has no age limit, no blockades, and year-after-year Exposure reminds us of this notion in the best way. It was another weekend of fun and progression at Exposure 2022, with hundreds of female, trans and non-binary skaters flooding the Encinitas Community Plaza to test their skills with the best of the best, all while supporting the Encinitas Community Resource Center’s domestic violence program. We said 2022 was going to be a great year, and it certainly was.
The skating started early on Saturday as waves of skaters arrived at Poods Park ready to warm up and get moving. It was a treat to see so many smiling faces, so many different, unique styles and so much general positivity in all sections of the park. The fact that Exposure focuses on making these contests more of a family-style event rather than a fierce competition really adds to the overall vibe, and it’s felt the second you arrive. As always, the bowl contest hosted crowded onlookers in all directions as we witnessed some incredible runs from wall-to-wall. It’s always exciting to see legends like Tony Hawk, Christian Hosoi, Jimmy Wilkins, Todd Richards (just to name a few) and many more on deck adding to the hype! No section in the street course stood a chance, and as always, the Pura Vida Vert Contest had the audience in awe. These girls were not slowing down and really had everyone in attendance going nuts all weekend long.
One thing worth mentioning was the amount of noticeable progression in the Woodward Street Contest this year. Exposure is such a great outlet for these female, trans and nonbinary skaters and giving them a stage like this to show the world their talents has proven to be a major stepping stone for these skaters in a direction most would’ve simply avoided a short decade ago. Providing support and confidence for these skaters has truly assisted in their overall progression, and it was incredible to witness. And to tie the community-competition knot even tighter, every skater during each heat was just as stoked to see their friends pulling their tricks as much as themselves, which is something you typically don’t always see in competition. But no cash prize or medals can provide the priceless reward of friendship, fun and satisfaction that skateboarding offers, especially in environments like Exposure.
The sub-categories after the finals on Saturday and Sunday were a great way to keep the energy high and offer a few more spotlight moments for all the skaters involved as well. Longest grind, highest air, best trick contests and cash for tricks kept everyone around to witness all the less-pressured, go-for-broke moments that we all love to see.
From familiar faces to mind-blowing up-and-comers, the contest itself was full of action, but the fun didn’t stop once the comp was over. The Southern California premier of Skate Dreams had the audience at the edge of their seats as they learned about the careers of Cara-Beth Burnside, Nora Vasconcellos and Nicole Hause and how Mimi Knoop's work on and off the board helped to shape a new trajectory for nontraditional skateboarders. Great job to all involved! And the Sierra Nevada after-party kept the camaraderie strong as the contest wrapped up on Sunday, providing a few more hours of smiles, pillow-fight mosh pits and conversation for everyone involved.
While the contest is aimed at creating community over competition, we still had some of these skaters rightfully take home some cash and prizes for showing up and giving it their all. A contest like Exposure keeps the judges on the edge of their seats, making no decision easy for them, especially with the array of talent participating in 2022. With so much amazing skating, and so much constant progression, it was one of the toughest years to judge yet. Everyone was skating so well, going for broke and passionately putting it all out there.
Congrats to Kihana Ogawa for winning the Open/Pro Bowl Contest; Margielyn Arda Didal for taking first in Open/Pro Woodward Street Competition; and Ruby Lilley—who was ripping all weekend—for grabbing first in Open/Pro Pura Vida’s Vert Contest! We aren’t kidding when we say every skater in the contest was incredible and can’t wait to see them all back next year! New friends, new faces, new tricks and runs… but the same idea remains: show up, have fun, and skate!
A major shoutout to Amelia Brodka and every single person who makes Exposure Skate what it is. It’s scary to think of what skateboarding would be like for these female, trans and nonbinary skaters if this event didn’t exist. It’s made such a big impact over the years that a San Diego County rep came and deemed Oct. 23 “Exposure Day” which is huge! Congrats to the entire Exposure team. Keep fighting the good fight, we’ll see you all in 2023!
For full results, including sub-category finalists, click here!
To support and learn more about Exposure and all that they do, visit their website and follow them on Instagram @exposureskate.