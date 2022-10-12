How Exposure is empowering up-and coming women, trans and nonbinary skaters

Despite your background or outlooks, views or opinions—skateboarding is exclusive to nobody, and anyone who rides a board knows that one of the greatest gifts this subculture provides us all is just that—acceptance, support, freedom, creativity. Empowerment.

Keeping that in mind, we’re stoked to share that Exposure is returning to Southern California for the 11th year and 2022 is ramping up to be the most insane year yet. As one of skateboarding’s most exciting, empowering annual events, Exposure will be back at the Encinitas Community Park on October 22-23 to celebrate a weekend of friendly competition and straight up ripping.

With the aim of providing a proper stage for women, trans and nonbinary skateboarders from all over the world, Exposure has been relentless in their approach to support these awesome skaters over the past decade while continuing to raise money and awareness for the Community Resource Center’s domestic violence program. Whether this is your first time attending an Exposure event or it’s an annual tradition for you and the family, you can expect this year to be epic!

Exposure co-founder & Olympian, Amelia Brodka, at the 2017 Exposure event © Jaime Owens

“This year will be a two-day event and we have a lot more fun stuff going on in addition to the traditional contest,” says Exposure co-founder, Amelia Brodka . “Cash for tricks, highest air, longest grind, the Southern California premiere of Skate Dreams (6:30pm on 10/22 at the La Paloma Theater in Encinitas, CA), a Sierra Nevada after party with live music—including Beebs and The Downhill Jam (America’s finest THPS Cover Band! 10/23 @ 6pm at Changing Tides Foundation)—and our biggest festival village to date.”

Stemming from the simple realization that support for women skateboarders was lacking in the industry, Exposure founders Amelia Brodka and Lesli Cohen (along with a handful of extremely supportive, talented skaters) decided to do something about it. From this determined notion, Exposure was born, and since the inaugural competition 10 years ago, it has truly transformed into one of skateboarding’s premiere outlets for up-and-coming women, trans and nonbinary skaters across the globe.

Exposure © Exposure

As the event continues to grow around the world, participating skaters travel from as far as Japan, South Africa, Australia, Brazil, and even across Europe to compete in Exposure’s annual competition in SoCal, growing the initial field of 32 women competitors to 200+ competitors over the past decade. The prize purse has also seen substantial growth, making Exposure as real as it gets competition wise. It’s also worth mentioning that 60% of women and nonbinary skaters who competed in skateboarding’s first summer games in 2021 gained support and experience through Exposure’s events.

Exposure has always been about building community over competition. While they’re expecting nearly 200 skaters this year, each vying for medals and awards in Intermediate, Advanced, Open/Pro and Golden (ages 30+) categories, the end goal remains the same: show up, come together, have fun and skate! That said, with Pura Vida’s Vert Jam, Woodward’s Street Contest and Exposure’s Bowl competition all on the schedule, there will certainly be no shortage of ripping from morning to evening. The Open/Pro divisions are offering a prize purse of $60,000 this year as well, which means everyone in attendance is guaranteed to feel the energy in each division. And if that’s not enough, all participating skaters will be going for broke in additional sub-categories like Best Trick, Longest Grind and Highest Air—which we all know is the good stuff!

Exposure has always been about building community over competition © Jaime Owens

With new faces appearing year after year, and many of these girls becoming household names shortly after each event, you never quite know if you’ll be seeing the next big thing in skateboarding at Exposure. You’ll just have to show up and witness the talent yourself.

“I'm super excited to see all of the skaters I've never even heard of blow us all away,” exclaims Brodka. “The progression in our community has been unreal so I anticipate we will see a lot of new ripping skaters from all over the planet!”

The progression of women, trans and nonbinary skateboarders is impossible to overlook and has been an incredible thing to witness, especially over these past few years. In the midst of it, Exposure stands tall as their primary goal at the end of the day is to simply get new girls and skaters alike on board. But it hardly stops there. Exposure is constantly fighting the good fight, further empowering individuals by supporting at-risk communities including victims of abuse, homelessness and poverty, which on its own is inspiring.

“As we get into our 11th annual event, it certainly hasn’t gotten any easier,” says Amelia with a smile. “But I’m really grateful that we get enough support each year to make this happen.”

Mariah Duran sessioning the 2017 Exposure event © Jaime Owens

That same respect and support goes full circle, too. The amount of support Exposure has provided women, trans and nonbinary skateboarders over the past decade is admirable, to say the least, and has made it much easier for these often-overlooked skaters to aspire in the light they deserve. They’ve provided a stage for these ripping skaters—one that hardly existed before, if at all—and it’s inspiring to see how many of these incredible skaters have gone on to succeed on so many different levels.

And even though men can’t compete at Exposure, don’t be surprised if you see legends like Tony Hawk , Andrew Reynolds , Steve Caballero and Christian Hosoi (just to name a few) regularly cruising around and showing their support on deck.

With such a rad community building event like this is free and open to the public, there’s no excuse not to grab the family and get out there! Beyond all the awesome skateboarding you’ll be witnessing each day, there will also be a ton of clinics, booths and activities to check out, promising a little something for everyone!

To support Exposure and get all details on the weekend, visit Exposure Skate and be sure to follow @ exposureskate on Instagram! The future of female, trans and nonbinary skateboarding is so bright.

Let’s keep it shining.