How F1 drivers’ mini jet boats came to life

What happens when you take two of the world’s best drivers completely out of their element — off the track and onto the water — and put their skills to the test? Earlier this week, the Miami waterways became the perfect proving ground when they transformed into a racetrack with the unexpected scene of Scuderia AlphaTauri’s

and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s

battling it out aboard mini jet boats. The showdown was the first round of an

between the two Formula 1 teams.