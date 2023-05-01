Red Bull Motorsports
F1
These are the new rules for the 2023 Formula One season
Following some extensive changes in 2022, a new set of regulations will be introduced for the 2023 Formula One season. Let’s take a look at what's in store…
The 2022 Formula One season was a real revolution for the top tier of motorsport. Newly designed race cars promised more action and lower costs and, above all, fewer performance differences between the big three (Mercedes, Ferrari and Oracle Red Bull Racing).
At the end of the exciting and eventful 2022 season, Dutchman Max Verstappen became the F1 world champion – for the second time in a row.
Last year saw a great upheaval in terms of F1 rules. These rule changes resulted in teams having to re-design cars to meet the latest aerodynamic regulations. There were also changes to a car's minimum weight, as it rose to 798kg (1,759lbs), the suspension used and the introduction of 18-inch (45.7cm) wheels.
There are fewer changes for the 2023 season, and they’re more minor, so keep reading to get all the fine details.
01
New rules for the 2023 F1 season
The 2022 rules will, of course, still apply to the 2023 Formula One season. On top of those, the new Formula One season requires larger rear-view mirrors that should improve safety a little.
After the horrible crash suffered by Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu in Silverstone in 2022, the cars' 'halo' roll bar is being further strengthened to ensure driver safety in roll-over accidents.
To counteract porpoising – the way the new F1 race cars bounce up and down – the new 2023 cars must be built 15mm higher. The minimum height of the diffuser has also been adjusted to minimize porpoising and sparking.
02
New regulations for front and rear wings
There will also be clearer restrictions on front wings in the future when it comes to flaps and side panels. This is part of the FIA’s attempt to put a stop to overly complex designs. But rear wings must be mounted 60mm higher than in the previous year.
03
Other rule changes
The definition of the 'Procedure for determining starting positions after the application of multiple penalties' has now been clarified to ensure greater transparency.
Other minor rule changes include things like the temperature and mixture of the fuel and fuel tanks, which must now have a pressure control valve for safety reasons.
